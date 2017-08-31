‘Property Brothers’ Star Jonathan Scott Revels in ‘Cowboy Life’ With Throwback Photo

Property Brothers, Drew and Jonathan Scott might be filming two series for HGTV in Nashville, Tennessee this year and growing accustomed to country living, but a throwback snap shared by one of the twins is revealing they were all about that "cowboy life" since they were teenagers.

Up Next: 'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott Reveals Wedding Details

Jonathan took to Instagram on Thursday to share a "Throwback Thursday" image of himself with brother, Drew and their parents, Jim and Joanne in Canada during the early '90s, while posing with teepees in the background and wearing cowboy hats.

The 39-year-old HGTV star captioned the image simply, "The cowboy and cowgirl life."

The cowboy & cowgirl life. #TBT A post shared by Jonathan Scott (@mrsilverscott) on Jul 20, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

Earlier this year, the Scott brothers took music video covers to a whole new level by releasing a country version of Flo Rida's "My House."

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jonathan revealed he was sitting in his car when he heard the track and knew it was the right fit for them, saying, "This would make a great country song."

More: Jonathan Scott Reveals Who Pays for All Those Renovations on 'Property Brothers'

A month later, the two were working with a music producer in Nashville to remake the hip-hop track into an upbeat, country mashup with the help of country singer and songwriter, Eric Paslay. All proceeds of their remake single are donated to St. Jude's.

The duo previously released country ballads for their original singles, "Let the Night Shine In" and "Hold On."

Photo credit: Instagram / @mrsilverscott