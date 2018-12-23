‘Property Brothers’ Star Jonathan Scott Reveals the Worst Part About Being Single

Following the announcement of a breakup earlier this year, Property Brothers star, Jonathan Scott is getting candid about navigating the waters of singledom — especially with being an HGTV star.

In a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning that aired Dec. 23, Scott sat down with his twin brother, Drew to talk about the importance of family ahead of the holidays and quip about what it’s like trying to date.

“The worst is, a friend will invite me over, and she’ll say, ‘Hey, you’ve been working so hard, I’ll make you dinner, it’ll be great.’ I’m like, ‘That’s so sweet! Thank you!’ And I’ll come over, and she’s got hardwood samples laid out! She’s using me!” Scott laughs.

After Scott revealed to social media this past April that he and his girlfriend, Jacinta Kuznetsov had broken up after two years together, the 40-year-old admitted in a slew of interviews that he had been approached several times by The Bachelor franchise — but the process just wasn’t for him.

“That is so not my jam… that’s my nightmare. Like, I can’t even imagine. Thirty — what is it, 30 women or whatever? I wouldn’t even know how to wield three people. I would be terrified, so no,” Scott admitted to Us Weekly at the time, later adding how he was more of a “one-person-at-a-time” individual.

However, the contractor and businessman is not afraid to share what he wants in a partner, when the time comes.

“You can’t take yourself too seriously. Like, we love to have a good time and we love to laugh a lot. … I think nothing is more attractive in a woman than a great sense of humor,” he explained. “And somebody who’s confident about themselves too. You don’t have to prove anything to anybody. Just be who you are, and I think that’s the most beautiful trait you can have.”

Scott was most recently linked romantically to Kuznetsov, who announced this past November she would marry photographer, filmmaker and conservationist, Will Allen.

Despite their breakup, the contractor had nothing but well-wishes for his ex upon hearing the news, telling PEOPLE following the engagement announcement, “I wish Jacinta the very best always.”

Photo credit: Getty Images / WireImage