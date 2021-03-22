Priyanka Chopra Gets Trolled for Eyebrow-Raising Comment in Oprah Winfrey Interview

Priyanka Chopra recently sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey but during their conversation, the actress made an eyebrow-raising comment that has her getting the troll treatment with multiple memes and conversations. The remark came after the conversation between Chopra and Winfrey turned to religion and spirituality, with Chopra discussing her Hindu upbringing. However, at one point, she stated how her father, a Hindu sang in a Muslim mosque, which confused many on social media.

"My dad used to sing in a Mosque, I was aware of Islam"-Priyanka Chopra rjsjdjsjesiwj pic.twitter.com/ZtePuBw5Ly — . (@BIHTWA) March 20, 2021

"I grew up in a convent school. I was aware of Christianity. My dad used to sing in a mosque, I was aware of Islam," Chopra stated. "I grew up in a Hindu family, I was aware of that. Spirituality is such a large part of India that you really cannot ignore it." The comment made by Chopra has led to some criticism and ridicule online aimed at the Bollywood star turned U.S.-based actress, as many social media users have pointed out traditionally, singing isn't "allowed in mosques." Scroll down to read more reactions from Twitter users.