Priyanka Chopra Gets Trolled for Eyebrow-Raising Comment in Oprah Winfrey Interview
Priyanka Chopra recently sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey but during their conversation, the actress made an eyebrow-raising comment that has her getting the troll treatment with multiple memes and conversations. The remark came after the conversation between Chopra and Winfrey turned to religion and spirituality, with Chopra discussing her Hindu upbringing. However, at one point, she stated how her father, a Hindu sang in a Muslim mosque, which confused many on social media.
"My dad used to sing in a Mosque, I was aware of Islam"-Priyanka Chopra rjsjdjsjesiwj pic.twitter.com/ZtePuBw5Ly— . (@BIHTWA) March 20, 2021
"I grew up in a convent school. I was aware of Christianity. My dad used to sing in a mosque, I was aware of Islam," Chopra stated. "I grew up in a Hindu family, I was aware of that. Spirituality is such a large part of India that you really cannot ignore it." The comment made by Chopra has led to some criticism and ridicule online aimed at the Bollywood star turned U.S.-based actress, as many social media users have pointed out traditionally, singing isn't "allowed in mosques." Scroll down to read more reactions from Twitter users.
Next up on #SuperSoul: @priyankachopra! The actress, and now best-selling author of her memoir #Unfinished, joins me from London (thank you, technology) to tell us how she's learned to live a fearless life—and discuss her marriage with @nickjonas. Stream it now on @discoveryplus. pic.twitter.com/AvK2gMMFIP— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 21, 2021
"Someone tell Priyanka Chopra that mosque and dargah are two very different things! No one sings in a mosque. We only pray there," one user explained. "The singing is done at Sufi shrines called dargah! International level ka ignorance hai inka." [Translates to "International level of ignorance she has."]prevnext
Its the Oprah confused head tilt for meeeee #PriyankaChopra #stfu https://t.co/oZ0a7hDNv3— Sheena Mohammed (@sheenaminza) March 21, 2021
"They don't sing in a mosque. They recite the holy Quran and Azan," another user noted. "Someone help me understand her."prevnext
I saw The Movie "Race"— FariyahAnwer (@FariyahAnwar) March 22, 2021
I am Aware Of Racism 🤣#priyankachoprajonas#PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/BAqAUVAzHy
"Ya dad did whaattt now?? [Priyanka Chopra] ... being a non-Muslim he went to sing in the mosque (note it’s not singing it is the call to prayer or reciting)," someone else wrote, then quipping, "Are you sure he didn’t go to Mecca bingo hall and was singing karaoke?"prevnext
What priyanka chopra thinks our mosques look like because hEr FatHer uSed to SiNg at a MosqUe so ShE is VeRy aWare of IsLaM. pic.twitter.com/jlGJ11aliO— who (@ipogistan) March 21, 2021
"I'm embarrassed for her, she trying too hard to sound like she’s wise with everything — a simple 'I'm aware of different religions and cultures' would have been enough," one user offered.prevnext
Dear @priyankachopra— Chayan Sarkar (@chayansarkar87) March 20, 2021
How is singing in a mosque makes one aware of Islam? Do many years in India didn't let you know about muslims around you? By this logic- my dad argues cases in court so I am aware of the law. #PriyankaChopra #Oprah 😂 pic.twitter.com/gDbVG5aZT1
"Perhaps... The understanding of Islam, for her, was from songs sung by her dad. The mosque was one of the venues she could remember. Or I could be wrong," another user wrote, offering a suggestion on what Chopra meant.prevnext
I thought singing wasn't allowed in mosques or do i know wrong ??— Winterdeame|Forever (@alaska4pinkss) March 20, 2021
"Singing at a mosque is not allowed [what the hell] she's talking about?" a user tweeted.prevnext
If "think before you speak" had a face #PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/Q1We8cE3ct— ѕααd мυɴαwαr (@SaadiiSays) March 21, 2021
"Muslims don’t sing in the mosque. [Please] check your facts," on final Twitter user commented.prev