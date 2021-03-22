Priyanka Chopra Gets Trolled for Eyebrow-Raising Comment in Oprah Winfrey Interview

By Stephen Andrew

Priyanka Chopra recently sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey but during their conversation, the actress made an eyebrow-raising comment that has her getting the troll treatment with multiple memes and conversations. The remark came after the conversation between Chopra and Winfrey turned to religion and spirituality, with Chopra discussing her Hindu upbringing. However, at one point, she stated how her father, a Hindu sang in a Muslim mosque, which confused many on social media.

"I grew up in a convent school. I was aware of Christianity. My dad used to sing in a mosque, I was aware of Islam," Chopra stated. "I grew up in a Hindu family, I was aware of that. Spirituality is such a large part of India that you really cannot ignore it." The comment made by Chopra has led to some criticism and ridicule online aimed at the Bollywood star turned U.S.-based actress, as many social media users have pointed out traditionally, singing isn't "allowed in mosques." Scroll down to read more reactions from Twitter users.

"Someone tell Priyanka Chopra that mosque and dargah are two very different things! No one sings in a mosque. We only pray there," one user explained. "The singing is done at Sufi shrines called dargah! International level ka ignorance hai inka." [Translates to "International level of ignorance she has."]

"They don't sing in a mosque. They recite the holy Quran and Azan," another user noted. "Someone help me understand her."

"Ya dad did whaattt now?? [Priyanka Chopra] ... being a non-Muslim he went to sing in the mosque (note it’s not singing it is the call to prayer or reciting)," someone else wrote, then quipping, "Are you sure he didn’t go to Mecca bingo hall and was singing karaoke?"

"I'm embarrassed for her, she trying too hard to sound like she’s wise with everything — a simple 'I'm aware of different religions and cultures' would have been enough," one user offered.

"Perhaps... The understanding of Islam, for her, was from songs sung by her dad. The mosque was one of the venues she could remember. Or I could be wrong," another user wrote, offering a suggestion on what Chopra meant.

"Singing at a mosque is not allowed [what the hell] she's talking about?" a user tweeted.

"Muslims don’t sing in the mosque. [Please] check your facts," on final Twitter user commented.

