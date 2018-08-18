Princess Diana’s Bodyguard Slams Prince Harry Following Thomas Markle Drama

Thomas Markle is making waves in Kensington Palace by talking to the press, and even Princess Diana’s former bodyguard has spoken out against the family’s mismanagement of the situation.

Ken Wharfe, who served as the Princess’s former protection officer said in an interview with Yahoo that Harry should have done a way better job dealing with Thomas.

“He’s not an unintelligent guy,” Wharfe explains, as first reported with Cosmopolitan. “He’s been through the mill himself, he knows what press intrusion is like. He has a drawbridge and a portcullis to hide behind when they pursue him. Thomas Markle doesn’t. Nobody’s looking after him. They’re going to bend his arm, there’ll be the offers money, there’ll be the pursuing paparazzi, the invasion and the negative reporting that we’ve seen.”

From Wharfe’s point of view, Harry could have prevented all of this drama from day one.

“Harry could have done something about that. He may have advised palace officials, maybe he did, but he could have insisted on that,” Wharfe said. “He could well have done, but for some reason it hasn’t happened.”

He adds that he believes the palace was “at fault not to earmark this problem very early on in this engagement.”

“Or even in that relationship and decide how are we going to address this with her father,” he said. “These are ordinary folk, divorced living in a foreign land and suddenly their daughter’s marrying a prince. This was always going to be a problem.”

Wharfe finished his criticism by saying that “there are a lot aides and advisors in the royal household that could easily have set up something way before this wedding to ensure that the rights and the privacy of her father,” but given that Meghan continues to ignore her father’s words, he doesn’t believe he will stop any time soon.

“The story will run until there’s an answer,” he said.

Meghan however is reportedly willing to speak to her father, as long as she hears from him in a “respectful” manner. Though she is said to be “hurt” by her father’s actions, with a source telling Entertainment Tonight, there are no plans for Meghan or Prince Harry to see Markle, who has continued to do paid interviews despite his daughter’s frustrations.

“She has gone through periods of difficulty with her father in the past, but she does love him,” the source says. “That’s what’s been so difficult about this.”

Meghan is reportedly very upset over Markle speaking to the press, and he does not seem to be stopping any time soon.

“She has not spoken to her father in more than 10 weeks since her wedding and is still hurt by her father, who has both staged the photos and continues to give paid interviews,” the source shared. “The Palace is at a loss of what to do and is re-evaluating options, including a more aggressive strategy to stem the embarrassment caused by Meghan’s dad, half-sister and half-brother.”