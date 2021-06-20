Prince William Reportedly Threw Harry Out Over This, Sparking Royal Feud

✖

Prince William reportedly threw his brother Prince Harry out of his home after one of their workers in the home reported Meghan Markle for "bullying" behavior. The Sun reports, Prince William's decision to bring up the issue with his brother is the original impetus that sparked the infamous exit of 2019 after Harry allegedly refused to discuss the accusation.

The initial complaint was filed by a former communications secretary in 2018 and William was said to be "furious" when he got wind of the issue. Prince Harry didn't take too kindly to the news either, and supposedly "hung up" on his brother. The complete rift will be detailed in the upcoming novel Battle of Brothers: William, Harry and the Inside Story of a Family in Tumult.

"William believed Meghan was following a plan – ‘agenda’ was the word he used to his friend," the author, Robert Lacy, writes. "Meghan was undermining some precious principles of the monarchy, if she really was treating her staff in this way, and William was upset that she seemed to be stealing his beloved brother away," Lacy continues. The filed complaint said that Markle left some of the members of staff "shaking" and that she continuously had "someone in her sights."

Markle's rep denied the allegations and instead reminded them that Markle is also a victim of bullying. Markle has been away from the Royal Family's in-person events since fleeing to California. Though, Prince Harry did make the trip back home for Prince Philip's funeral in April –– which reportedly led to some healing between the two brothers. Body language expert Elaine Swann told Us that the two had visibly less tension between them while watching the funeral procession take place. “I believe there was some sort of connection and conversation or something beforehand — that was not the first time those two brothers had a conversation with one another,” Swann said on Monday, April 19. “I cannot imagine those two brothers starting in that line and that [funeral] procession — going through what they went through as brothers and being as thick as thieves as they said before — and not speaking to one another until after the service.” Markle will have to reunite with her in-laws soon enough as the new mother of two will be traveling with her husband back to England for the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue next month.