Prince William Has Reportedly 'Barely Spoken' to Brother Prince Harry Since Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Prince William "has barely spoken" to Prince Harry since news broke of his brother's memoir Spare, royal experts told Daily Mail. The Royal Family has lawyers waiting to read the memoir, which will be released on Jan. 10. Since the book's announcement, William, 40, has barely spoken with his brother Harry, 38. According to the outlet, Spare will be a work of "raw, unflinching honesty," a reference to Prince Harry's position as the youngest brother of the future monarch. "They have lawyers ready to read it but they won't see it until it's out. If it's too bland it won't be worth the millions they've already paid him," royal author Angela Levin said.

A description of the book by publisher Penguin Random House states: "With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief. "Spare takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother's coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror. "As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling – and how their lives would play out from that point on." Families were not informed of the book's title until this week, while the Spanish-language version has the subtitle En La Sombra, or "in the shadow," reported Daily Mail.

It appears Harry won't shy away from sensitive topics in the delayed memoir, such as the family's decision to have him and William walk behind mother Diana's coffin. He may even disclose the royal family member he claims made a racist comment about his then-unborn son Archie. After Queen Elizabeth II's death, the brothers and their wives came together to greet mourners at Windsor Castle in a show of grief that surprised the nation. The princes walked and stood side-by-side on multiple occasions during the nation's mourning period.

Nonetheless, the relationship between William and Harry has reportedly been in turmoil since Harry moved to the U.S. with his wife, Meghan Markle. When William was "concerned" about his brother in 2019, he offered an olive branch, but Harry declined because he feared the meeting might be leaked to the press. As a result of Harry's memoir, the brothers' relationship seems to have become even more strained, reported the outlet. In addition, sources claim Harry and Meghan will not join King Charles for his first Christmas as monarch. It is understood that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will decline his invitation to Sandringham as relations deteriorate over the memoir.