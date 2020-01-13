Prince William Allegedly Feels ‘Let Down’ by Harry’s ‘Reckless’ Actions Following Royal Family Exit

Last week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly threw the royal family for a loop after announcing that they intend to step back as senior members of the group and will be soon splitting their time between the U.K. and North America. According to a source who spoke with Closer Weekly, Prince William was not thrilled about Harry’s announcement.

“William’s done everything in his power to help his brother over the years and feels totally let down by his ‘reckless’ and ‘selfish’ actions,” the source claimed. “The way he sees it, Harry’s thrown all the good advice he gave him back in his face. When Harry was feeling low or had problems, William was always there for him, as was Kate [Middleton].”

The brothers countered reports of a rift between them with a statement issued on Monday that specifically addressed an unnamed report by a U.K. tabloid.

“Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge,” the statement read. “For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful.”

Royal reporter Rebecca English tweeted that the story in question alleged that Harry felt he had been “bullied” out of the royal family by his brother.

It’s clear from my conversations this morning that BOTH brothers are deeply, deeply unhappy about suggestions that Harry feels he has been ‘bullied’ out of the Royal Family by William. — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) January 13, 2020

In addition to stepping back as senior members of the royal family and moving to North America, Harry and Markle also announced that they are planning to become financially independent.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the couple shared in a statement on Jan. 8. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages,” the statement continued. “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”

