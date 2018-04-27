Significance Behind New Royal Baby’s Name

Kate Middleton and Prince William announced Friday, four days after welcoming the royal baby into the world, that his name is Louis Arthur Charles. In a statement from Kensington Palace, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said that the little brother of Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be known as Prince Louis of Cambridge.

Those wondering about the significance of the name might be satisfied by knowing that both Prince Louis’ father and grandfather (Prince William and Prince Charles) share the middle name Arthur — just like Prince Louis.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prince Louis’ uncle, Prince Harry, has the middle name Charles, clearly after his and Williams’ father.

But as for the name Louis? William, along with Louis’ older brother, Prince George, also share the middle name Louis, which is believed to be a tribute to Louis Mountbatten.

Lord Mountbatten, Prince Philip‘s uncle, played a key role in the relationship between Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, William’s grandparents (Louis’ great-grandparents). He was also closely related to the royal family by way of his great grandmother, Queen Victoria, Entertainment Tonight reports.

At the time of Mountbatten’s death in 1979, he was close with a young Prince Charles, who took his death very hard. Princess Diana reportedly knew the impact Mountbatten had on Charles, which is said to be what first attracted Charles to her.

In Andrew Morton’s 1992 book, Diana: Her True Story, the late Princess of Wales recalled saying to Charles, “You looked so sad when you walked up the aisle at the funeral. It was the most tragic thing I’ve ever seen. My heart bled for you when I watched it. I thought: ‘It’s wrong, you are lonely, you should be with somebody to look after you.’”

With a name full of history and familial ties, it’s clear Prince Louis is well loved.

Following the little prince’s birth, Prince William teased crowds by saying that the baby’s name would be revealed “soon enough.”

Many predicted that the name would either be Arthur, Albert, or Philip, with a large betting company based in the UK called Ladbrokes having reported that Aurthur was the top name, per their top bets.

While the little prince’s name was not immediately released, it was known that he would have a mouthful of a title.

As reported by E! News, the infant’s official title will be “His Royal Highness Prince [name] of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.”

The royal bundle of joy, now fifth in line to the throne, was welcomed into the world at 11:01 a.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, where siblings George, 4, and Charlotte, 2, were also born.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs,” Kensington Palace announce the birth in a statement. “The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well”

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news,” the statement continued.

Prince Louis is the fifth in line of succession behind Prince Charles, 69, William, 35, George, 4, and Charlotte, 2, who has made history as the first royal girl to not have her position usurped by the birth of a boy. Prince Harry, who is currently fifth in line to the throne, will be bumped back to sixth.