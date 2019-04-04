Prince Harry ‘Very Excited’ About Upcoming Baby With Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is looking forward to becoming a dad.

The sixth in line to the throne stepped out for curry at the Guildhall in the financial district of London on Thursday, the lunch hosted by the Lord Mayor for those soldiers and ex-service members who have served in Iraq and Afghanistan, and he couldn’t help but gush about the upcoming arrival of his first child with wife Meghan Markle.

“Of course I am excited, very excited,” he said when asked by the wife of Sheriff Alderman Vincent Keaveny about the royal baby’s arrival later this month or early May, PEOPLE reports.

His excitement doesn’t come without a little apprehension, however, and while Harry showed off his ballet skills with a group of youngsters at the local YMCA, during an outing in March, he showcased a relatable dad-to-be moment.

Visiting the Institute of Translational Medicine and the Scar Free Foundation Centre for Conflict Wound Research based at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, the royal was introduced to James, the 5-week-old son his old friend JJ Chalmers.

“It’s your turn next!” Chalmers told the Duke of Sussex, with Harry responding with little more than a “slightly” anxious smile.

The Duke isn’t the only one nervous about the upcoming birth, as several sources have claimed that the Duchess of Sussex is “feeling somewhat nervous as the due date approaches,” though she has plenty of support from her husband, who “is there by her side.”

In the weeks leading up to the little prince or princess’ arrival, the couple have drastically cut back on their royal engagements, and Prince Harry is expected to continue to decrease his work so that he can adjust to life as a dad once baby Sussex is born.

Unlike his brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, Harry will not be bringing up his offspring in the halls of Kensington Palace. Rather, baby Sussex will be learning to walk in the halls of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, roughly an hour’s drive from his or her cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The departure from their home and to the 10-bedroom cottage comes as the Duke and Duchess seek more privacy as they begin their family. It also comes as the Cambridges and the Sussexes officially split royal households, breaking up their “joint” court at Kensington Palace in order to allow them to pursue their own charitable endeavors.