Prince Harry Told to 'Shut up' By Former Royal Marine Friend Amid Latest Row With Royal Family

Prince Harry isn't holding back when it comes to his autobiography, Spare, but one individual wishes that he would. According to the Daily Mail, Former Royal Marine Ben McBean wants Harry to "shut up" with his claims about the royal family. The outlet noted that McBean was once hailed by Harry as a "hero" after he lost an arm and a leg in a blast.

McBean tweeted that Harry should stay quiet with his claims about his own family. He began his tweet by writing that he does have "love" for the prince. but that he needs to "shut up." McBean continued to question the individuals that the Duke is Sussex is "hanging around with," adding, "If it was good people somebody by now would have told him to stop." As The Sun noted, one person questioned McBean on why Harry should "shut up" about his concerns, to which he replied, "Im saying not everything he's gone though with his family needs to be exposed to people like me and you. If his brother kicked him in the shin we don't need to know. Do we! It's called privacy."

Back in 2008, Harry called McBean a "real hero" for his service in Afghanistan. At the time, the two shared an RAF flight back from the war zone. McBean was one of the individuals who inspired Harry, who also served in Afghanistan, to create the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded and injured servicemen and women. Even though they shared a major connection, it seems as though McBean isn't pleased with what his royal friend has had to say recently.

In advance of the release of his autobiography, Spare, several details about the book have already been released. While Harry writes at length about his relationships with the members of the royal family, including his father, King Charles III, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, his brother, Prince William, has been at the forefront of many of his allegations. In his book, Harry alleges that William and Kate encouraged him to wear the infamous Nazi costume in 2005. He also alleges that his brother became physically violent with him in 2019 after they got into an argument about Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, whom William allegedly referred to as "difficult," "rude," and "abrasive." Harry will undoubtedly delve further into his relationships with the royal family in Spare, which will be released on Tuesday.