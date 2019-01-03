Prince Harry Reportedly Asks Prince Charles for Help Saving Meghan Markle’s Reputation

The British press has not been kind to Meghan Markle as of late, calling her “demanding” and reporting that she is feuding with sister-in-law Kate Middleton, among other things. As a result of this, Prince Harry is reportedly seeking to mend his wife’s reputation in the papers.

According to a purported source who spoke with Radar Online, Harry is enlisting the help of his father, Prince Charles, to do some damage control when it comes to the Duchess of Sussex’s depiction in the press and “sway the Queen and others from the opinion Meghan’s this upstart who’s causing embarrassment.”

“Harry’s taking advantage of Charles’s big soft spot for Meghan and pushing his relationship with his father to the absolute limit and really laying it on thick,” the source claimed.

Prince Charles walked Markle down the aisle during her May 2018 wedding to Harry and was also reported to be helping the California native adjust to royal life.

Markle’s most recent headlines have been in regard to her reported rift with sister-in-law Kate Middleton, which the source claims is not resolved, despite what other reports may indicate.

“The big issue, of course, is her feud with Kate, which is intensifying by the day despite their show of unity over Christmas,” the insider said. “Charles has told Harry that he and Meghan need to build bridges with her sister-in-law.”

“In the meantime, Charles is doing his best alleviating the situation with everyone else,” they continued, “but there’s only so much Charles can do.”

Amid rumors of a feud, Markle and Middleton presented a united front during the holidays at Sandringham, walking next to each other and laughing ahead of a church service on Christmas Day and reportedly attending a Boxing Day lunch together before enjoying tea with the Queen and Prince Philip.

According to a source, the two Duchesses put any issues behind them over the holiday thanks to their close proximity.

“Being under the same roof meant that they couldn’t avoid each other,” the insider told Us Weekly.

The source added that the women’s reconciliation was a relief for the Queen, who was reportedly not thrilled with everything that was going on.

“She’d reached her limit with all the drama,” the insider said of the monarch. “She desperately wanted Meghan and Kate to make up and she got her wish!”

While Harry may not wish it, Markle will likely be a heavy fixture in the news cycle once again this year, as the Duchess is currently pregnant with the couple’s first child and is due in the spring.

