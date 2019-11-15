Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share Rare Photo of Archie With Prince Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a new photo of Harry with his father, Prince Charles, to wish him a happy birthday. However, the real news was how adorable baby Archie looks in the picture that captures three generations of the British royal family. The black and white photo was taken during Archie’s royal christening in July.

“Happy birthday to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales – Sir, Pa, Grandpa!” the caption read. A birthday cake emoji was included for good measure.

More than 4,000 Instagram users have commented on the photo, which has also garnered more than 767,000 likes in 13 hours.

“Thanks for sharing a new photo! Happy birthday to HRH!” one fan wrote.

“Happiest of Birthday’s to HRH Prince Charles,” another Instagram user wrote. “What an absolutely wonderful photo of grandfather, father and son.”

“Beautiful photo of 3 generations… Happy Birthday your Royal Highness,” another wrote.

The rest of the royal family marked Charles’ 71st birthday at the Kensington Palace Instagram page. There, they shared a gallery of photos, including an adorable picture of Charles shaking Prince Louis’ hands while his mother, Kate Middleton, held him. Another photo shows Charles with his sons, Prince Harry and Prince William.

Prince Charles spent his 71st birthday in Mumbai during a royal visit to India. Charles shared a photo on the Clarence House Instagram page.

“Today The Prince of Wales turns 71! During a [British Asian Trust] event in Mumbai this morning, HRH was given a birthday card and cake from school children,” the caption read.

Charles spent his birthday without his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. Her doctors ordered her to cancel all royal engagements last week due to a chest infection, reports Express. She was never scheduled to go to India, though, since it is a short trip and she has a fear of flying. Charles’ trip to India was only scheduled for two days.

Archie, the latest addition to the royal family, was born in May 2018, about a year after Prince Harry and Markle tied the knot. They have chosen not to give Archie the formal His Royal Highness title, so his full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. However, he will automatically become Prince Archie when Charles becomes king.

“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement when Archie was born. “The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.”

