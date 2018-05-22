Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Make First Public Appearance Since Wedding

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to make their first public appearance since the royal wedding.

After spending a handful of days out of the public eye, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to make their first post-royal wedding appearance on Tuesday at Prince Charles’ 70th birthday party, according to Today. The garden party will reportedly be held at Buckingham Palace.

While the event will mark their first public appearance since exchanging vows at St. George’s Chapel on Saturday, May 19, the newlyweds were spotted driving through London together on Monday, marking their first public sighting since their carriage ride through the town of Windsor following their royal nuptials.

It was previously announced that Harry and Markle were breaking tradition and postponing their honeymoon to instead jump straight in to their royal duties.

“The couple will be going on honeymoon, but not straightaway,” Kensington Palace spokesman Jason Knauf told reporters. “They will have their first engagement as a married couple in the week after the wedding.”

It has been reported that the couple are intending to spend their honeymoon in Africa, a continent that is close to both of their hearts. Last year, the couple spent three weeks there for Markle’s birthday, and Harry is passionate about conservation efforts on the continent.

It has been said that Harry and Markle are planning to visit Namibia’s Hoanib Valley Camp, though in an effort to maintain privacy during the trip, they will change locations multiple times.

However, recent reports claim that the newlyweds are planning a much subtler honeymoon, with reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to spend several days in Ireland.

Currently, the royal couple is remaining in Kensington Palace, where they areliving in Nottingham Cottage, a two-bedroom small residence on the property commonly referred to as the “Nott Cott.” Though they will not be remaining there long, as Apartment 1 in Kensington Palace is reportedly being renovated for the couple.

Apartment 1, which was previously occupied by the Queen’s cousin, Richard the Duke of Gloucester and neighbors Prince William and Kate Middleton’s residence, features a staggering 21 bedrooms, adding to reports that they are planning to start a family soon. The close residence to Prince William and Kate Middleton also means that the couple will likely be taking on active roles as aunt and uncle to Prince George, Princes Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

While they will have a sprawling residence within the palace, Harry and Markle are allegedly looking for a second home in the country.