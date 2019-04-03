Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Instagram Account Breaks Record Within Hours of Launch

Fans are clearly ready to keep up with the royals, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s new Instagram account broke a major record on the social media platform just hours after launching on Tuesday, April 2.

The account, @sussexroyal, earned one million followers just five hours and 45 minutes after launching with a slideshow of photos that included Harry and Markle’s monogram with a crown above it, shots of the couple participating in royal engagements, meeting fans and more.

“‘Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues,” the caption read. “We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal.’ – Harry & Meghan.”

Harry and Markle’s account currently has 2.5 million followers as of Wednesday morning. Guinness World Records shares that the previous record was held by K-Pop star Kang Daniel, who earned one million followers in 11 hours 36 minutes when he launched his account in January.

Also on Tuesday, @kensingtonroyal, which previously documented the royal appearances and charitable efforts of Harry, Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton, announced that it will now solely focus on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. That account currently has 7.3 million followers.

Harry and Markle’s new account marks the first time the Duchess of Sussex has had a social media presence close to her own since joining the British royal family. Before marrying Harry, she shut down her Instagram and Twitter accounts as well as her lifestyle blog, The Tig.

The first post from @sussexroyal received plenty of online love, with several print publications commenting on the slideshow including Travel + Leisure, who enthused, “THE MOMENT WE’VE BEEN WAITING FOR.”

Even Instagram got in on the action, commenting, “Ummm… hello! Welcome ❤️ We are so happy you are here.”

The Sussex’s new Instagram account arrived shortly after Harry and Markle officially split their household from William and Middleton after previously sharing an office in Kensington Palace with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The split comes just before Harry and Markle are set to move into their new home at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor before their first child arrives.

