Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Arrive in Morocco With Reported Medical Provisions Made

Pregnant Duchess Meghan Markle landed in Morocco alongside husband Prince Harry for a visit, with medical precautions being taken for the expecting royal.

Reports say that despite not expecting her first child with Prince Harry until the end of April or early May, the royal couple took precautions for their three-day visit just in case.

“The Sussexes are arriving at Casablanca Airport soon. Entourage includes: 2x asst private secretaries, 3x comms staffers, digital officer, assistant, hairdresser, programme coordinator,” royal correspondent Omid Scobie tweeted on Saturday, shortly after the pair touched down at Casablanca Airport. “Source confirms that ‘medical provisions have been made’ for Meghan.”

The Sussexes are arriving at Casablanca Airport soon. Entourage includes: — 2x asst private secretaries, 3x comms staffers, digital officer, assistant, hairdresser, programme coordinator. Source confirms that “medical provisions have been made” for Meghan.#RoyalVisitMorocco🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/2QcitKBhAw — Omid Scobie (@scobie) February 23, 2019

Markle and Harry have a busy schedule for their trip, which includes visiting students and teachers in a rural community, taking part in a henna ceremony, sampling traditional Moroccan cuisine and learning about an equine therapy program for children with special needs, Us Weekly writes.

“This visit is at the request of Her Majesty’s Government. It will build on the close relationship between the U.K. and Morocco,” Kensington Palace said in a statement earlier this month. “The Duke and Duchess are looking forward to the visit which will highlight the vital roles that girls’ education and youth empowerment are playing in, and shaping, modern Morocco.”

Markle and Harry are staying at a royal residence of King Mohammed VI and are set to have an audience with the monarch on Monday afternoon. After completing their royal duties they will spend some private time in the country before returning to the U.K. on Tuesday, Feb. 26.

After the Morocco visit, Markle will reportedly begin to cut her royal responsibilities as she prepares for the arrival of her and Harry’s first child.

“Royal engagements will be drastically reduced and the duchess will begin maternity leave from royal duties [ahead of the birth],” Queen Elizabeth II’s former press secretary Dickie Arbiter told the outlet earlier this month.

The Morocco trip comes a few days after Markle made a surprise return to the United States when she arrived in New York City for a star-studded baby shower with her friends, including Amal Clooney, Serena Williams and Gayle King.

“As an American, she was very excited to have a baby shower thrown for her. I think she’d have felt she was missing out if she didn’t have one,” a source told Vanity Fair of the lavish event. “It’s been such a fun time for her, she is with her oldest friends in the city she loves and really enjoying herself.”

Photo credit: Getty Images