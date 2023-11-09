Prince Harry Makes Comedy Debut With Tongue-in-Cheek Act

Nearly three years after officially stepping down as a working royal, Prince Harry is stepping into the world of comedy. On Monday, the Duke of Sussex made his stand-up comedy debut at the 17th Annual Stand Up for Heroes Benefit, the with a tongue-in-cheek speech that saw the 39-year-old royal taking the opportunity to poke fun at himself.

"As someone who never gets scrutinized, I haven't even had to prepare much," Harry said in a pre-recorded video for a charity stand-up comedy event in New York, per the Daily Mail and Vanity Fair. "But I have been working on this particular act for quite some time. And everyone I know tells me it's perfect. No, these aren't people who just tell me what I want to hear. Oh no. These are people like my finance manager, my lawyer, and of course, my reiki healer."

Presented by the Bob Woodruff Foundation and New York Comedy Festival, the event, hosted at Lincoln Center, is held to support veterans, service members and their families. After a comedic opening, Harry took on a more serious tone as he reflected on his own military experience. The duke previously served in the military for 10 years and undertook two tours of Afghanistan, first serving in Helmand Province in 2007 and 2008 before returning for a second tour in 2012.

"It's one that shares incredible highs and painful lows," he said of the military community, according to PEOPLE. "It is unique and that is hugely important to society both during active service and after. Our community is valued more than you'll ever know. And nights like this are testament to that."

The duke went on to share, "I know our experiences and journeys to this point differ, but we are always connected through what we've learned as humans, what we faced as families, and how we've come out stronger because of our ability to listen, to understand and to support one another." He added that he is "immensely grateful for this community, for the experiences of the past and present and for what you represent and how you show up."

"I salute each and every one of you, my brothers, my sisters, my friends, through respect, understanding and admiration," Harry concluded his speech. "And please remember, if any you feel lost or alone with all this going on, don't forget the power of purpose and upholding the important values you know so well. That always gives you the clarity and company you need."

Harry was just one of several famous faces who appeared throughout the evening. Attending in person were Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Tracy Morgan, among others. Meanwhile, Bruce Springsteen gave a surprise performance, playing a total of five songs and joking, "If at first you don't succeed, don't try to skydive."