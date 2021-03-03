Prince Harry Reportedly Advised to Fly Home to 'Say Goodbye' to Grandfather Prince Philip Amid Hospitalization

✖

As Prince Philip remains in the hospital, his grandson, Prince Harry, is reportedly being advised to make the trip back to the U.K. to say his goodbyes. Philip has been hospitalized for two weeks now for what Buckingham Palace recently described as an "ongoing infection," though a royal insider suggested to The Royal Observer that the prince's condition is much direr, so much so that the British royal family is preparing for the worst.

Speaking with the outlet, a source said the Duke of Sussex "is being advised to fly home right now to say goodbye to his grandfather." Harry currently lives in California with his wife Meghan Markle and their son, 2-year-old Archie, with the couple also expecting their second child later this year. Despite the advice, the source said, "who knows if he will listen" and make the lengthy trip back across the pond amid his grandfather's declining health.

Although the source did not provide further details about Philip's condition, and Bucking Palace has refrained from offering any specifics, the 99-year-old's health is a large enough concern that palace insiders are planning for his funeral. The funeral, according to the outlet’s source, would be "a massive state function," though there is still much to work out, mainly surrounding Harry and his wife. The source revealed "there are lots of discussions about what to do with the problem of Meghan and Harry," explaining that it's confusing "where to seat them and how to protect them from the British public who could boo them." The couple, who stepped back as working members of the British royal family, has had a notably tense relationship with the British press, with Harry recently calling it "toxic." Speaking on The Late Late Show, Harry revealed in February that his decision to retire as a working member of the royal family was in part due to "a really difficult environment" caused by British tabloids.

At this time, Buckingham Palace, nor any other royal sources, have responded to The Royal Observer's report. Philip was initially hospitalized on Feb. 16 as "a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness's Doctor, after feeling unwell." Buckingham Palace later revealed he was fighting an unspecified infection. The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth was transferred to St. Bartholomew's Hospital on March 1, where doctors will treat him for his ongoing infection and also undertake "testing and observation" for a "pre-existing heart condition." Philip, who "remains comfortable and is responding to treatment," is expected to remain in the hospital until "at least the end of the week." No further updates on his condition have been provided at this time.