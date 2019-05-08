Prince George May Have Revealed Baby Sussex’s Name in January

That sneaky Prince George!

Unbeknown to us all, the eldest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton may have inadvertently given his new cousin’s name away all the way back in January, with a confusing comment the 5-year-old was overheard making getting a second look after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed the name of their first child.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex christened their baby boy, who was born on Monday, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, and in January, George had a conversation with a woman who was walking her dog, The Sun reported at the time.

“Just to be friendly I engaged in a bit of small talk,” the woman told the publication, noting that she was asked not to take photos of the young royal but spoke to him while he pet her dog. “I asked George what his name was, even though obviously I knew it.”

“To my astonishment,” she recalled, “he said ‘I’m called Archie’ with a big smile on his face.”

“I don’t know why he calls himself Archie, but kids often play with their names and I think it’s lovely,” the woman added.

Why did George refer to himself as Archie that day? Did he know something we didn’t, like the name of Prince Harry’s unborn child? Is he also a secret Archie Comics fan? Is he really called Archie?

Of course, it could all be some sort of coincidence and George just happened to guess his future relative’s name, seeing as how Markle and Harry told reporters on Monday that they hadn’t yet decided what they would call their son.

“Still thinking about names,” he said during an impromptu press conference held after Archie’s birth. “The baby is a little bit overdue so we’ve had a little bit of time to think about it. That’s the next bit.”

The couple also reportedly didn’t know whether they would be welcoming a boy or a girl, so it’s unlikely that they had the name Archie all ready to go for a baby boy several months ago.

Harry and Markle first announced their son’s name on Wednesday, sharing the news with a sweet photo of baby Archie meeting his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, while Prince Philip and Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, looked on.

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh were introduced to the newborn son of The Duke & Duchess of Sussex at Windsor Castle. Ms Doria Ragland was also present. The Duke & Duchess of Sussex are delighted to announce that they have named their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. pic.twitter.com/PaHVhPlUl5 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 8, 2019

