Prince Charles Shares Major Update on Father Philip's Health Condition

After Prince Philip was released from the hospital following weeks of treatment, his son Prince Charles shared an update on the 99-year-old royal, speaking to reporters while visiting a vaccination pop-up center at Finsbury Park Mosque in north London on Tuesday with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. According to HELLO!, Charles said that he is "thrilled" that his father has returned to Windsor Castle and added that he has "spoken to him several times."

The visit was Charles' first public appearance since Prince Philip was discharged from hospital following a four-week stay. The Duke of Edinburgh was first admitted to King Edward VII's hospital on Feb. 16 for an infection before undergoing heart surgery for a pre-existing condition at St. Bartholomew's hospital. He was later transferred back to King Edward's, where Charles visited his father on Feb. 20.

"The Duke of Edinburgh has today been discharged from King Edward VII's Hospital and has returned to Windsor Castle, following treatment for an infection and a successful procedure for a pre-existing condition," a palace spokesperson said in a statement to PEOPLE. "His Royal Highness wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him at both King Edward VII's Hospital and St Bartholomew's Hospital, and everyone who has sent their good wishes." A source added that the Duke is "in good spirits."

Philip's return to the palace will reportedly be a source of support for the Queen, as the aftermath of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's recent interview with Oprah Winfrey is still evident throughout the palace. Sources say the Queen would have found some of the days she coped with the allegations as "lonely" without Philip, who she calls her "strength and stay."

Charles, meanwhile, reportedly spoke with Harry for the first time since the interview over the weekend, as well as his brother Prince William. On Tuesday, Gayle King shared on CBS This Morning that she had been informed that the conversations were "not productive."

"Well, I'm not trying to break news, but I did actually call them to see how they were feeling, and it's true, Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father too," King said. "The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation."

"And I think what is still upsetting to them is the palace keep saying they want to work it out privately, but yet, they believe these false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan, still," she continued, adding that "no one in the royal family has talked to Meghan yet, at this particular time."