Prince Charles Gets Emotional Viewing Public Tributes to Father Prince Philip

✖

Prince Philip is continuing to mourn the loss of his father. On Thursday, the Duke of Wales and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall made their first public outing together since Philip's death last week, visiting the gardens of Marlborough House in London to view the hundreds of tributes left by the public for the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Stepping out Thursday morning, Philip was said to be "close to tears" as he and his wife took in the growing memorial to his father, according to the Independent. After Philip passed away on the morning of Friday, April 9, people across the world began paying tribute, with those based in the U.K. erecting memorials near royal grounds, including Buckingham Palace. The display in the gardens of Marlborough House includes a bench decorated with handmade cards and artwork, thousands of flowers, and even a toy Land Rover, Philip’s favorite vehicle, with "The Duke R.I.P." written on it. As they walked along with the display, Charles appeared teary-eyed, and Camilla could be seen wiping away tears.

(Photo: Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty Images, Getty)

The outing came just five days after Charles broke his silence on his father's passing. In a video message released on Saturday, Philip's oldest child, and the first in line to the throne, said "family and I miss my father enormously" and remembered his father as “a much loved and appreciated figure.” Charles said his father "would be so deeply touched by the number of other people here and elsewhere around the world and the Commonwealth, who also I think, share our loss and our sorrow."

"My dear Papa was a very special person who I think above all else would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him and from that point of view we are, my family, deeply grateful for all that," he said. "It will sustain us in this particular loss and at this particularly sad time. Thank you."

(Photo: Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty Images, Getty)

Philip and the remainder of the British royal family are currently preparing for Philip's funeral, which is to take place on Saturday at St. George’s Chapel. PEOPLE reports that on Saturday at around 2:40 p.m. local time, Philip’s coffin will be moved from where he is currently lying at rest at Windsor Castle in a small ceremonial procession from the state entrance to the castle to the chapel. It is believed Charles and his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, will walk behind the casket. The funeral will begin with a nationally-observed minute's silence at 10 a.m. E.T.