Prince Charles Shocks Listeners With Vulgar Language on Radio Show

It’s not every day you hear members of the Royal Family dropping curse words live on radio. But when fans tuned in to listen to Prince Charles and his wife Camilla on Hit105 in Australia this week, they were in for a shock.

The two were doing the interview to promote the opening of The Commonwealth Games (think Olympics, but only for the Commonwealth of Nations) in Brisbane, and the 69-year-old heir to the throne was asked to confirm a popular rumor that he brings his own personal toilet seat with him when he travels.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My own what?” Charles replied, according to The Daily Mail. “Oh don’t believe all that crap.”

The radio crew followed up by asking Camilla.

“Don’t you believe that!” the Duchess of Cornwell replied.

Daily Mail reports the rumor was started by a new biography on Charles.

Elsewhere in the Royal Family, Queen Elizabeth gave her official blessing to the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on March 1.

“I declare my consent to a contract of matrimony between my most dearly beloved grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan Markle, which I consent I am causing to be signified under the Great Seal and to be entered in the books of the Privy Council,” the Queen, 91, said in a statement after a meeting at Buckingham Palace.

The invitations for the May 19 wedding were sent out last month.

“They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day,” officials from Kensington Palace said in a statement.

According to PEOPLE, the Suits actress is already hinting at a potential Royal Baby in the near future.

The two toured Northern Ireland’s next-generation science park in late March and came across a husband and wife team that make hypoallergenic baby products called Shnuggle.

“I’m sure at some point we’ll need the whole thing,” Markle reportedly said.

Charles is currently next in line for the throne as King of England once his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passes away. After him its William, the current Prince of Wales and Charles’ oldest son, followed by William’s two young children George and Charlotte. Fifth in line sits Harry, the Prince of Wales.

Should Markle and Harry have children, they’d be placed behind their parents for a spot in the throne. The Royal line of succession stretches all the way down to 56 different people currently.