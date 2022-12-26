Prince Andrew Joins Royal Family for Christmas Church Service

The royal family seemed to welcome embattled Prince Andrew back into the fold this weekend for its traditional Christmas Day church visit. Prince Andrew stepped away from his royal duties and ties in 2019 after he was accused of sexual assault in connection with Jeffrey Epstein's alleged human trafficking operation. Now it appears he may be attempting a return to the public eye.

Prince Andrew joined his brother King Charles III and other prominent members of the British royal family for a Christmas Day service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Norfolk, England. According to a report by PEOPLE, others in attendance included his two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, as well as their husbands and Princess Beatrice's stepson, Christopher Woolf. Prince Andrew stopped to greet members of the public outside the church and later lingered for a word with the priest after the service was over.

I notice a lot of papers ‘forgot’ to post pics of #princeandrew attending the @royalfamily ‘s church walk so here are some handy reminders. He’s in the top left on pic 1 but clearer in other ones. Ah the #brf who loves their nonces right #kingcharlesthecruel #abolishthemonarchy pic.twitter.com/hF8gCeGatO — Inge Kersten 🏳️‍🌈 (@ingek73) December 26, 2022

This public appearance has some royal admirers wondering if King Charles will reverse his late mother's measures against Prince Andrew. Queen Elizabeth II stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles and his patronages in 2019 after a woman named Virginia Giuffre sued Prince Andrew for sexual assault. Giuffre claimed that she was kidnapped and trafficked by Epstein, and forced to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was only 17 years old.

Prince Andrew denied Giuffre's story, but he settled her lawsuit out of court for an undisclosed amount. In spite of the publicity fallout, he retained his title Duke of York and even kept his place in the line of succession to the throne. However, he gave up the right to use the formal title "His Royal Highness."

On the other hand, Prince Andrew may have attended the church service even if Queen Elizabeth was still in charge. The queen did allow Prince Andrew to attend some family events after he stepped down, including memorial services for Prince Philip where he escorted his mother on his arm. Some took this as a sign that the queen believed her son's version of events, and would not punish him further than required for public decorum.

Prince Andrew's association with Epstein was considered damning by many royal commentators. Although Epstein died before the allegations of his sex trafficking operation could be brought to court, he was already a convicted sex offender. Prince Andrew may still face criminal charges in the Giuffre case in the United States.