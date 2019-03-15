Pink Welcomes Rescue Puppy With Fitting Name to the Family

Pink‘s family is getting bigger!

The singer revealed on Instagram this week that she and her family have adopted a rescue dog, welcoming the pup to the family with an adorable post.

To share the news, Pink posted a photo of her 7-year-old daughter, Willow, sitting on the ground and holding the pup in her lap.

“Thank you to the Nashville Humane Association for bringing puppies to the show for us to play with,” Pink captioned the image. “Of course we went home with one.”

The singer also shared the sweet pup’s very fitting name.

“Meet our new rescue, his name is Nash. Short for Nashville #causewhynotaddmorelove #suckerforapoundpup #notenoughstressalready #chaos #whatthehelljusthappened #sweetboy.”

Pink played a show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on March 10 during a stop on her Beautiful Trauma World Tour, which has seen her family accompany her around the globe as she performs.

Along with Nash, Pink and Willow, the group includes Pink’s husband, Carey Hart, and the couple’s 2-year-old son, Jameson.

During their time in Nashville, the family took some time to see the sights, including spending some time outdoors at a local park.

“Quick pit stop at Fanny Mae Dees Park in Nashville today. What a sweet park! #vitamindplease,” Pink captioned a photo of her kids playing inside a large concrete tube.

They also visited a classic honky tonk bar, with Pink posting a shot of herself sitting on a stool as her son sat on the barn in front of her wearing tiny cowboy boots.

“Hangin out in Nashville with my homie #andhisnewboots,” she wrote.

Pink previously opened up about touring with her kids during a 2018 interview with Redbook magazine.

“I’ve never juggled so many damn plates in my life, but it’s because I want to,” she said. “I enjoy it. If I had nannies raising my kids and just wanted to be a rock star and party all the time, I wouldn’t be successful and I wouldn’t be happy.”

“We’ve been on the tour bus for three days and I haven’t slept, so that’s great,” she added. “I know this is going to be hard, but we’ll make amazing memories.”

Pink also explained that her previous tour gave her a chance to bond with Willow when she was young, and the Beautiful Trauma tour is giving her the opportunity to do the same with Jameson.

“When I left [for the Truth About Love Tour], Willow was 14 months, and I would come right offstage and breastfeed her,” she said. “That was our bonding time and some of my favorite moments. Jameson is now doing the same thing.”

Now that Willow is older, the 39-year-old shared that she let her daughter make the decision about whether she wanted to join her mom on the road.

“This is the first time she’s leaving behind friends and school and activities, so I asked if she wanted to do this, because we make family decisions,” Pink said. “When touring stops working for the kids, if they decide they just want to be home and have a normal life, whatever that means, I’ll stop, because they are by far the priority. But I think it’s cool that they get to see their mom be the boss and work really freaking hard to realize a dream. I’d say it’s 95 percent positive.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @pink