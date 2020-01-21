Pink Speaks out on Why She ‘Can’t Get Behind’ Plastic Surgery

Singer Pink shared an open letter on Twitter Sunday, revealing that she will never get plastic surgery. The “What About Us” singer explained that she does not like the side effects of it and just “cannot get behind it.” She earned praise from her legion of fans for not wanting to make changes to her appearance.

“Letter to self; Dear Me, you’re getting older,” she wrote in the first tweet. “I see lines. Especially when you smile. Your nose is getting bigger. You look (and feel) weird as you get used to this new reality. But your nose looks like your kids, and your face wrinkles where you laugh. And yeah you idiot… u smoked.”

“Continued note to self: Every once in a while you consider altering your face, and then you watch a show where you want to see what the person is feeling… and their face doesn’t move,” she went on to explain. “[I] cannot get behind it. I just can’t.”

Next, Pink said she wants her two children to “know what I look like when I’m angry.”

“I’m fortunate because I’ve never really depended on my looks,” she wrote in her last tweet on the subject. “I’ve decided that my talent and my individuality is far more important than my face. So get on board cause I am about to AGE THE OL FASHIONED WAY (in a tutu ruling s— at 30 mph 100 ft in the air over 40) yasssssssss.”

Pink’s fans celebrated her decision and congratulated her on staying true to herself.

“Yaay!!! No blown up lips and no stretched cat eyes!” one fan tweeted. “Thank you Pink!!”

“I think that you are amazing just the way you are,” another wrote.

“I wish everyone would think that way and nobody would be reduced to their looks,” another Twitter user shared. “I wish it was thick or thin, it would not matter. my life would be much easier. It hurts to be human. Love you [Pink].”

Pink’s husband, Carey Hart, shared the singer’s last tweet about plastic surgery on Instagram and suggested others follow Pink’s example.

“Think it’s time for people to step away from the syringe and plastic surgeon,” Hart wrote. “Good work baby, let’s get wrinkly together.”

This was not the first time Pink, 40, opened up about how she is embracing getting older. In 2018, she quickly hit back at a fan who said the “Sober” singer “should be named purple.”

“You must be from la. Well, there are a few people left in the world that choose to age naturally,” Pink tweeted in response. “And I’ve earned every f— minute of my 38 years. How you lookin though? Cause I never heard of ya til you put my name in your mouth. I shall call you little purple troll.”

“I am of the mindset that it’s a blessing to grow old,” she wrote in another tweet. “That if your face has lines around your eyes and mouth it means you’ve laughed a lot. I pray I look older in 10 years, cause that will mean I’m alive.”

Pink and Hart are parents to Willow, 8, and Jameson, 3. The couple have been married since 2006.

Photo credit: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images