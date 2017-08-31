Pink Gives Fans the Musical Tease They’ve Been Waiting for with New Photo

The moment that all Pink fans have been waiting for has finally arrived. On Tuesday, the Grammy-winning musician uploaded a photo on Instagram from the studio to show that she is working on new music.

The mother of two shared the snap with the caption: "Office Space."

The image shows a microphone in a recording booth, which was likely taken in the moments before Pink laid down some killer new vocals.

This isn't the first hint that the "Just Give Me A Reason" songstress has teased her fans with new music. On Sunday, the 37-year-old singer took part in a fan Q&A session.

She was asked by one of her followers: "When is the next album coming out."

In response, Pink said, "Well I'm shooting a video next week."

Over the course of the past year, rumors have been circulating that Pink is working on her seventh LP. It's unclear whether her new music video was for a new single or if the fans can expect an entire album from her.

The last music that Pink put out was a collaborative single with Stargate and Sia called "Waterfall" back in March.

When Pink isn't whipping her fans into a frenzy teasing new music, she has been spending time with her family and giving her hubby, Carey Hart, a heartwarming shout out on social media. On Tuesday of this week, she took to Instagram to post a happy birthday message to her spouse.

"Happy Birthday My Love. The weight you carry and the strength you have has always fascinated me. What you've accomplished in your life (the impossible, many many times) and what you continue to do (invent, live, love, forgive, alchemize) is incredible," she wrote.

"You, my dear, are incredible. You're gorgeous inside and out (we know) -you're the good egg that never cracks. We love you to the moon, the sun, we'd follow you anywhere. I wish you enough this year," Pink wrote. "Enough rain to be able to feel the sunshine. Enough laughter to make the tears not sting so bad. You're my grateful."