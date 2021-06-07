Piers Morgan's Non-Response to Meghan Markle's Second Baby Is Still What You'd Expect

✖

Despite posting a tweet saying he wouldn't react or comment on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new baby, Piers Morgan couldn't help himself. The post itself, a "non-response" response, stands on its own. But then Morgan would later appear on Today in Australia to speak with Karl Stefanovic about the birth.

"It's quite ironic isn't it," Morgan told the anchor over a video call from London. "You have this couple who have been trashing the royal family and the monarchy for the last few weeks and they have named the baby after the Queen."

Piers Morgan questions Meghan and Harry's decision to use Queen's nickname 'Lilibet' for new baby | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/T9iS6bxU8O — Ullie (@ullionweb) June 7, 2021

"Maybe it's their way of reaching out, as the Americans say, to the royals and wanting some kind of end to this on-running feud," Morgan added to close the chat. He also gave a few words saying the birth of the child is not the time to be negative.

The comments on the birth are in reference to the couple's choice of name for the baby, Lilibet. The newborn's full name is Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor and is a reference to Queen Elizabeth and the late Princess Diana. Lilibet is Elizabeth's nickname with her family in the younger days.

I bet Piers Morgan is really pleased he chose today to finally, at long last, tell us what he thinks about Harry and Meghan. — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) June 6, 2021

"It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world," a statement from the couple read. "Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home. Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."

Morgan has not let up on Markle and Harry despite his departure from his daytime role on British ITV television. "I don't believe a word she says," Morgan says in the 60 Minutes Australia interview with Stefanovic. The preview for the interview dives into Markle's claim that they actually were married days before their official wedding, adding that the Archbishop of Canterbury would be a criminal if it were the truth.