Penny Marshall: Hollywood Reacts to the Death of Iconic Actor, Director

Hollywood icon Penny Marshall has passed away, and her peer and fans from the film industry are mourning the loss on social media.

Marshall died on Tuesday, with the cause reportedly being from complications of diabetes.

After it was announced that the actress/director had died, many of her fellow filmmakers and stars shared messages of sympathy online.

Thank you, Penny Marshall. For the trails you blazed. The laughs you gave. The hearts you warmed. pic.twitter.com/7qPKJa6ApH — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 18, 2018

“Mourning the loss of a funny, poignant, and original American voice. Penny Marshall was a pioneer in television and the big screen who understood humor comes in many forms and some of life’s deeper truths require a laugh,” newsman Dan Rather tweeted. “She will be missed. May she RIP.”

“Penny Marshall brought us great laughter and truly broke new ground as a director,” Star Trek actor George Takei wrote. “Neither a schlemiel, nor ever a schlimazel, she shall be missed by her many fans. Rest in peace.”

I grew up wanting to be as funny as Penny Marshall, and had the pleasure of meeting her a few times. Watch some old Laverne and Shirley to see why her brother Garry insisted on casting her. Comedy gold, she was. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/DhP10j7m8s — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) December 18, 2018

“I am absolutely devastated. #PennyMarshall was one of my dearest friends. I loved her. Funny, warm, a true individual and remarkable talent,” actor James Woods said.

“A generation before the current crop of female directors Penny Marshall made such memorable films as Big, A League of Their Own and Awakenings. Let her not be forgotten,” film critic Leonard Maltin stated in his memorial.

My 2nd job in Hollywood was a movie of the week called Love Thy Neighbor with John Ritter and Penny Marshall. I was nervous as hell and Penny was super nice and kind to me. I’ll always remember her for that and much more #rippennymarshall pic.twitter.com/3RrTuCpN7O — Barbara Crampton (@barbaracrampton) December 18, 2018

Marshall began her career as an actress, most famously co-starring in TV shows like The Odd Couple, Happy Days, and Laverne & Shirley, the classic sitcom that made her a household name.

She eventually moved behind the camera, helming some of the best comedy films of all-time, such as A League of Their Own and Big, as Maltin noted.

Her final directorial credit came with the 2001 film Riding in Cars with Boys, which starred Drew Barrymore, Steve Zahn, Brittany Murphy, and James Woods.

Marshall was 75 years old at the time of her death.