‘Pawn Stars’ Family, Fans Honor ‘Old Man’ Richard Harrison at Funeral

Richard Harrison, better known as The Old Man on Pawn Stars, passed away at the age of 77 on June 25. A memorial was held for the pawns shop patriarch at a Las Vegas funeral home on Sunday.

Family, friends and even fans of the show attended the service.

“When someone comes into your home for 10 years, you want an opportunity for closure,” Harrison family spokeswoman Laura Herlovich explained to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“He seemed like a really nice guy and kind of reminded me of my father,” Jack Leclair, a Las Vegas native and fan of the show, told the paper after the service about why he attended. “We enjoyed watching him all these years, and I just wanted to pay my respects.”

Born in Danville, Virginia, Harrison grew up in Lexington, North Carolina before marrying his high school sweetheart JoAnna Rhue at 17-years-old. However prior to them getting married he was arrested for attempting to steal a car and was given the option to either go to jail or join the military. He picked the latter, and wound up serving in the Navy for 20 years being discharged in the late 70s.

His pawn shop business venture began after his military days in 1981, starting up the Gold & Silver Coin Shop in 1981. The store was relocated and renamed Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in 1988.

In 2009 a reality series following the 24-hour store, Pawn Stars, debuted on the History channel, starring Harrison, his son Rick Harrison, his grandson Corey “Big Hoss” Harrison and Corey’s friend Austin “Chumlee” Russell.

By the time of Harrison’s death the show had aired a whopping 538 episodes across 15 seasons. A special retrospective episode aired on on Wednesday to commemorate his passing.

Since his death, the stars of the show and the network have paid their condolences to Harrison with tributes on social media.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend Richard ‘The Old Man’ Harrison, a beloved member of the HISTORY and [Pawn Stars] family. He will be greatly missed for his wisdom and candor,” the network wrote in a statement after the news broke. “Our thoughts are with the Harrison family during this difficult time.”

“Today I lost a friend, a father, a teacher and so much more,” Rick wrote on Instagram, posting an old photo of his father. “The Old Man lost his long battle with Parkinson’s this morning. Love you Dad. See you on the other side.”

Corey followed suit with a separate picture, writing, “I was lucky enough to spend 15 years of my life working with the old man. He wasn’t just a grandfather, he was truly a best friend as well. I’m truly blessed to have had him as a mentor. He will be missed everyday at this time we thank you for all of the kind words and we ask for privacy as we mourn his passing.”