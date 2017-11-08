Fans React to Pauley Perrette Revealing She Was Sexually Assaulted

In the aftermath of the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment allegations surfacing, NCIS star Pauley Perrette has revealed that she was sexually assaulted.

The 48-year-old actress took to Twitter on Friday to share her story. Perrette says that she was not assaulted by Weinstein, but rather a man that shared a similar attitude toward women.

“I never met THAT Harvey Weinstein, but I sure know him,” she wrote in an essay. “In different shapes, sizes and names.”

“I lost my virginity in a rape when I was 15, by a football player. That’s the ‘power guy’ in high school. And you know what I said? What I did? Nothing,” Perrette continued. “I was so scared. So confused. So broken.”

Perrette explained that the assault she experienced is common in many different settings, not just in Hollywood.

“These awful sexual assault revelations are not only common in the entertainment industry, but everywhere. In every school, office, and unfortunately households. My rape led me into a series of abusive relationships, terrible self worth and self blame, dismissing a few groping incidents, allowing myself to be bullied by a powerful man for way too long in a work environment, Until I finally said ENOUGH…”

Perrette then issued a warning to anyone that might try to behave inappropriately towards her in the future.

“I’m a good girl. I trust people. I like hugs and animals and flowers and rainbows and first responders and I’m really soft hearted. But at this point? If you assault me in any way? I’ll put you in your rightful place and deal with the consequences later. DO NOT MESS WITH ME,” she said.

In conclusion, Perrette expressed her hope that people unite in an effort to stop sexual assault.

“These predators must be stopped and we must start respecting each other’s humanity and dismissing the illusion of power that makes abusers think they are untouchable,” she wrote.

In her essay, one of the “abusive relationships” that Perrette alluded to was with her first husband, actor/DJ Francis “Coyote” Shivers.

The two were married from 2000 to 2004. She has previously accused him of physical, sexual and emotional torment. Perrette and Shivers were officially divorced in 2006.

After posting on social media, hundreds of Perrette’s fans offered their kind words and thanked her for sharing her story. A number of fans commended the actress for her bravery to recall the experience how they were inspired by Perrette’s actions.

Perrette was forced to take action when her marriage to Shivers became abusive. Speaking to FOX News then, the actress recalled a judge telling her she “could either have a restraining order or live there with him.”

At the time, Perrette made the choice to grab her personal effects and leave.

“Because of my fear of him, I left. I grabbed my two dogs, my cat and my laptop and I ran,” she said.

Perrette’s Twitter essay prompted multiple other social media users to even share their own experiences of sexual assault and harassment.

Perrette is one of a number of women in the entertainment industry that have spoken out about sexual misconduct stories this past week.

The stories began to surface after an exposé was published by The New York Times detailing the multiple sexual assaults allegedly committed by Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein. In the tell-all interview, several women claimed that he raped them and committed other acts of sexual assault.

Their stories were corroborated by Hollywood A-listers like Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Cara Delevingne and more who shared that Weinstein made an unwanted sexual advance in the past.

In addition to the celebrities that have accused Weinstein of abusing them, many others have spoken out to condemn the movie mogul. Read more here.