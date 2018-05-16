Pauley Perrette’s Ex-Husband Accuses Her of Sending ‘Handwritten Death Threats’

Pauley Perrette’s ex-husband is suing her, claiming that she sent “handwritten death threats” after he filed for divorce.

Perrette, who ended her 15-year-long tenure on NCIS last week, divorced from Francis “Coyote” Shivers in 2006. The two were married for four years before separating in 2006.

Last April, after a dozen years apart, Shivers filed a personal injury lawsuit against Perrette, according to a report by The Blast. He claimed that the actress was trying to intentionally destroy his reputation by speaking out about his alleged pattern of harassment.

Shivers now claims that Perrette once crawled threw his window in the middle of the night and attacked a female friend. He also says that she has threatened to slander him if he didn’t get back together with her.

Shivers says that in their many years apart, Perrette has continued to “stalk and defame” him, and also claims she has sent him “handwritten death threats.” In addition, he says that she has sent “malicious, harassing and legally defamatory” emails to his friends and associates.

Shivers wants Perrette prosecuted for publicly labelling him a “stalker,” pointing out that he has never been convicted of a stalking charge.

Perrette isn’t the only former girlfriend to call Shivers out for his alleged harassment. The singer’s other ex-wife, Bebe Buell, has corroborated Perrette’s story and added some of er own, as has his ex-girlfriend Angela Garber. According to a report by Fox News, all three women say they’ve been victimized by Shivers.

Buell said that he employed a similar strategy against her, attacking her with a barrage of false police reports. She urged him to leave her alone and go find work somewhere.

“Instead, he found Pauley,” Buell said. “His next meal ticket.

“He uses Family Court as his arena to harass women,” Perrette explained. “There’s no link between Family Court and Criminal Court. So he can commit perjury. He can put illegally gotten e-mails and false declarations into the court record. There’s no penalty for it.”

Shivers may be the least of Perrette’s worries at the moment. The actress left NCIS last week under apparently amicable terms, but has since taken to Twitter, saying that she was driven out by “multiple physical assaults.”

“I refused to go low, that’s why I’ve never told publicly what happened,” Perrette wrote on Saturday. “But there are tabloid articles out there that are telling total lies about me. If you believe them? Please leave me alone. You clearly don’t know me. (Sorry guys, had to be said).

“Maybe I’m wrong for not ‘spilling the beans,’ telling the story, THE TRUTH,” she continued the next morning. “I feel I have to protect my crew, jobs and so many people. But at what cost? I.don’t know. Just know, I’m trying to do the right thing, but maybe silence isn’t the right thing about crime. I’m… Just… ?

“There is a ‘machine’ keeping me silent, and feeding FALSE stories about me,” Perrette wrote. “A very rich, very powerful publicity ‘machine.’ No morals, no obligation to truth, and I’m just left here, reading the lies, trying to protect my crew. Trying to remain calm. He did it.

“I’ve been supporting anti-bullying programs forever. But now I KNOW because it was ME!” Perrette wrote in her last tweet on Sunday. “If it’s school or work, that you’re required to go to? It’s horrifying. I left. Multiple Physical Assaults. I REALLY get it now. Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone.”