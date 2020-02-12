Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow’s Stunning Photo Lights up Social Media

Meadow Walker, the daughter of the late Fast & Furious star Paul Walker, has fans in a frenzy following her most recent Instagram post. Taking to the social media platform earlier this week, the 20-year-old shared an image of herself getting ready, donning a sheer black bodysuit as she looked at her reflection in the mirror.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on Feb 8, 2020 at 10:02am PST

“Towel drop,” Walker simply captioned the post, which immediately lit up social media and saw fans flooding the comments section with dozens of messages.

In the post, Walker also tagged New York City-based photographer Alana O’Herlihy and rising clothing brand Sami Miro Vintage, whose account also shared more images of the 20-year-old in the outfit.

Just minutes after posting, the comments section filled with comments from fans fawning over the image, many commenting on Walker’s beauty and dubbing the post a perfect “mic drop.”

“She unleashed the power of beauty,” wrote one person.

“Meadow you look beautiful happy and healthy,” commented a second fan. “What a combo!”

“The clean variant of the mic drop,” wrote someone else.

“Queeeen,” declared another.

“Stunning human…we need more kind souls in this world,” added somebody else. “Keep healthy.”

Meanwhile, many others simply responded with strings of emojis ranging from heart eyes and flames to hearts and flowers.

Some people couldn’t help but gush over Walker’s impressive makeup skills and her sheer bodysuit, some even dubbing her peak “model material.”

“[Meadow Walker] that is a vicious cat eye!” wrote one fan. “LUV it.”

“Beautiful girl, you’re totally Model material!” declared another.

“Where did you get your bodysuit?” asked someone else. “I want one [laughing out loud].”

The photo did, however, raise some concern among those who fear that the 20-year-old is too thin.

“With absolutely no offense.. your a beautiful woman, but way too thin,” expressed one commentor.

“Am I the only one willing – your too thin baby girl,” wrote another. “Your (sic) beautiful, please take care of yourself.”

“Just eat a little every day,” advised someone else.

“You really need to eat more,” commented another concerned fan. “I’m worried about you, why am I the only one saying this?, please eat more, please don’t starve yourself to death.”

For some fans, the image only brought to mind how similarly Walker resembles her father, who passed away in November of 2013 at the age of 40.

“i can see Paul in you,” commented one person. “miss him.”

“Definitely as beautiful as your dad paul,” added another. “He truly was a angel i see a lot of paul in you his beautiful daughter even though his life was beautiful and you had him for what you had him he truly lives on in you I’m sure along with the rest of your beautiful family together you are stronger because of paul being part of cherish his memories and what you shared with him honor within your spirit as he’s a guardian angel over all of you.”

“You look alot like ur father,” wrote someone else.

Along with people praising her beauty, Walker’s post also had some fans calling for her to appear in the upcoming Fast & Furious installment, Fast & Furious 9. Her father had notably appeared in the franchise up until his death, though his presence has frequently been felt in the films. Additionally, the stars of the franchise have kept the actor close to their hearts, and Walker even has a close bond with her father’s former co-star Vin Diesel.

“i would like to see Meedow in the next FF saga !!!” wrote one fan.

“You should appear in the movie F9,” added another.

“They should put you in Fast 9,” commented someone else.

That Sunday post marked just the latest that has sent fans into a frenzy. On Jan. 22, Walker shared a photo of herself lounging in a bikini by the pool, simply captioning it “spf 100.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on Jan 22, 2020 at 11:28am PST

Just like with her other posts, fans flocked to the comments section to react.

“[Oh my God] perfect,” wrote one.

“You are so beautiful,” added another.

“How beautiful,” wrote someone else. “Meadow looks like a professional model always looks like you would win a Miss Universe, but the most beautiful thing will always be her great and special personality that she has, her kindness, simplicity, charisma, humility, good principles and values, a warrior to face and overcome the challenges and of course that beautiful smile you have.”

Walker again had fans fawning with a sunny New Year’s Eve post, in which she shared a gallery of images of her adventures throughout 2019 with her friends.

“2019 [butterfly emoji] love for a few of my favorite people! you know who you are,” she wrote

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on Dec 31, 2019 at 5:31pm PST

“You’re absolutly (sic) adorable and perfectly beautiful,” commented one fan.

“Sparkling and beautiful,” wrote somebody else.

“[A] total queen,” commented a third person, who added a black heart emoji, a red heart emoji, and a flame emoji.