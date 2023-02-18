Paul Rudd Pranked by Olivia Colman Live on Air: 'I'm Sweating'

Paul Rudd had an unexpected call from an old friend during his promotional stop at BBC Radio 1 on Friday morning. While talking Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and taking part in a segment titled "Agony Ant-Man," which had to do with delivering advice to wayward souls who were listening, giving Olivia Colman an idea.

She emailed host Greg James and asked if she could play a bit of a prank on Rudd, an old friend of over 20 years. We know this because Colman used it as part of her prank.

The AMAZING moment when *actual* Olivia Colman called into Radio 1 Breakfast to prank Paul Rudd (AKA the 'Agony Ant-Man') 😭@gregjames pic.twitter.com/Nz4Qu65z5y — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) February 17, 2023

"I'm a huge fan. I wanted to pick your brains, so what would you do if you had a really good mate. Like, you know, for over 20 years. You've known each other almost half your lives. And then, this friend, he doesn't live in England but he's come to England and he hasn't told you about it," Colman said, pretending to be the final caller. "And then, not only has he not told you about it, he's come on to a radio show. What would you do?"

As it turns out, Rudd and Colman are closer than most people likely expected. Over twenty years of friendship, with Rudd starring in a play with Colman and even sleeping on the floor of a London apartment belonging to Colman and others. Rudd soon recognized who it was and offered a thoughtful response.

"Personally, if it's me, absolutely not. I tend to give everybody the benefit of the doubt," he said. "Oh god, what have I done?"

"Paul used to come and stay on the floor of our rubbish flat in south London and come for Sunday lunch," Colman went on to share, with Rudd picking up from there. "Olivia and I really hit it off and we have remained friends the entire time. I'm just crazy about you ... and I really am sorry for not letting you know I was coming to town."

As Deadline notes, the pair set up a dinner date while live on the air, which is a sign of a prank gone well. Also helps to know both the radio host and the radio guest.