Patty Perez, ‘Jackass’ Star, Dead at 57

Patty Perez, also known as “Goddess Patty” in her memorable cameos in Jackass 2 and Jackass 2.5, has died from complications of diabetes. Perez’s daughter, Priscilla, told TMZ that Perez passed away Friday at a hospital in Reno, Nevada, where she lived. She was being treated for complications related to her Type 1 diabetes, which she’d dealt with her whole life. Priscilla told the news outlet that Perez’s kidneys were failing as a result of her lifelong health and weight battle. She was 57.

Perez was featured in Jackass 2 in 2006 as well as Jackass 2.5 in 2007, portraying herself in a skit filmed with Jason Acuña, also known as Wee Man. During the skit called “Magic Trick,” they’d make Acuña disappear after Perez jumped on him while lying on a bed. Johnny Knoxville briefly appears at the end of the skit.

Perez’s family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral and other expenses with a $6,000 goal. “We want to express our immense gratitude for the love and kindness everyone has shown to our mom,” Priscilla told TMZ. “Being able to entertain and bring light and happiness to people was the highlight of her life. She was so proud of the work she did in the film industry.”

“If you knew our mom at any point in time she was so full of life. She made the best out of any situation, loved her kids with every fiber of her being and was there for anyone who needed it. She was a friend to everyone,” Priscilla wrote in the GoFundMe description. “We never stopped fighting for her. We had faith that everything was going to work out but it was her time. Our hearts are broken and life will never be the same without her.”

At the time of this writing, the GoFundMe has raised over $2,000. Perez is survived by her four children, her mother and seven grandchildren.