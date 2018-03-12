Paris Jackson Smokes Two Joints in New Instagram Video

In a series of new video posts on her Instagram story, Paris Jackson is seen indulging in multiple joints.

One clip sees the 19-year-old model donning an Ushanka-style hat while taking a hit off of a joint and exhaling the white smoke.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Another clip doesn’t actually show her take a hit off of a second joint, but does show her lighting it up and getting it ready.

There is also a clip where Jackson holds a marijuana stem in her mouth and jokes about smoking it just like that.

No doubt there will be some backlash over these clips, even though Jackson is of legal age to smoke weed legally in her state of residence, California.

She has incurred criticism from many social media users over the years, with one of the big complaints against Jackson being that she posts photos that show off a lot of skin.

In 2017, Jackson opened up about her opinions on nudity, saying, “being naked is part of what makes us human.”

“I’ll say it again for those questioning what I stand for and how I express myself. Nudity started as a movement for ‘going back to nature’, ‘expressing freedom’, ‘being healthier’ and was even called a philosophy. Being naked is part of what makes us human. For me, it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia. I’m usually naked when i garden,” she added.

“It’s actually a beautiful thing and you don’t have to make it sexual the way many Hollywood stars (and the media) do. Not only is your body a temple and should be worshiped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, whether it’s being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself,” she said.

“The human body is a beautiful thing and no matter what ‘flaws’ you have, whether it be scars, or extra weight, stretch marks, freckles, whatever, it is beautiful and you should express yourself however you feel comfortable. If this makes some of you upset I completely understand and I encourage you to maybe no longer follow me, but I cannot apologize for this in any way. It is who I am and I refuse to shy away and keep my beliefs a secret,” Jackson concluded.