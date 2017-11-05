Paris Jackson Opens up About ‘Self-Love’

Paris Jackson, the 19-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson, is learning to love herself after going through a period of self-hating when she was younger.

“Some days I’m very happy to be myself and embrace every aspect of myself and my body, other days it gets difficult,” Jackson told The Daily Telegraph‘s Stellar. “I went through a lot of self-hatred in my younger days, but I’m happy as well as proud of myself to say that I’m growing out of that and growing into love.”

Jackson is hopeful that she can become a role model for children, one their parents can approve of. She wants to show that it’s okay to embrace your flaws.

“I make it very clear that I am flawed because I think it’s important to show others that, sure, I have a highlight reel like everyone else in the industry, but I’m also definitely still a human being with a sloppy behind-the-scenes. And that’s OK,” Jackson said.

Jackson also understands that she has a power to reach more people as the member of a famous family, and is using her social media accounts to capitalize on that.

“I have the ability to share my journey in this crazy thing called life, and I get to share my mistakes, my insight, my growth,” she told Stellar. “We all make mistakes as humans… but it’s imperative to be able to own up to your mistakes and then grow from them. I’m still learning to do that. I’m learning a lot of things.”

Jackson has shown on Instagram that she loves embracing nature and the simple things the world has to offer. She once posted a picture of herself hugging a tree and has said she likes to walk around her garden in the nude.

“When I’m not working or camping, my day usually consists of reading, catching up on shows, spending time with my little ones, or kicking it with my brothers,” Jackson said. “I don’t lead a very exciting home life. A mellow life is a happy life.”

Jackson’s brothers are 20-year-old Prince Michael and 15-year-old Blanket. She also reconnected with her mother, Debbie Rowe, after Michael Jackson’s death in 2009. Rowe completed chemotherapy treatments for breast cancer in January 2017.