Paris Jackson Has Very Specific Message For Her ‘Older’ Critics

Paris Jackson, the daughter of late pop icon Michael Jackson, is lashing out at her critics and holding nothing back. The 19-year-old model took to Instagram on Wednesday night to unleash a profanity-laced video directed at her haters.

"A lot of s**t is said about me and people I know and people I'm related to. This is for the people who don't agree with who I am and what I do," Paris said at the beginning of the clip.

The Vogue cover girl addressed the fact that she frequently is on the receiving end of backlash over her extensive tattoos and her use of expletives.

"Yeah, I get it. Y'all don't like the tattoos, y'all don't like the profanity, y'all don't like...my free spirit, my outspokenness and how I'm a young chick and I should be quiet. I'm a teenager, I am doing the best I can. I'm working as hard as I possibly can to make a living for myself and create my own life."

Jackson then spoke out about her personal goals and what she is trying to do with her platform.

"I'm fighting for human rights, I'm fighting for animal rights, I'm fighting for the environment. Basically any liberalist movement that will create positive impact on this planet, I'm trying to get involved in," she said. "I understand that it isn't enough. No matter what I do it will never be enough and you will never be satisfied even though I'm 19 and working my a** off, it's not enough."

"I could adopt a s**t-ton of kids, a bunch of f***ing charity work like Angelina Jolie and y'all will still be creating rumors about me like you do with her."

Paris says that she doesn't quite understand why her critics have such a strong reaction to her.

"I don't really know why people hate me with such a fiery passion, and I can't figure it out," Jackson says. "I don't think it's jealousy; I think it's more than that. Find something else to complain about. Complain about celebrities that are normalizing plastic surgery, starvation in Venezuela, complain about our f***ing president."

"Most of my following is usually my father's following and they're a lot older, they watched me grow up. They saw him when he was in his very, very younger [days]," she said. "So understand that the older people that are watching me and seeing what I'm doing don't necessarily agree with all of this because they have very conservative views."

"I need you to understand that I'm 145% aware of the privilege that was handed to me and the hard work that was put in place in order to get me to where I am today. I'm fully aware."

Paris concluded by saying: "All this effort you're putting into me, a teenager? Put it into something else. Hang out with your cat. I'm not your kid; I'm not your daughter."

