Paris Jackson’s Family Concerned for Her Safety

The family of Paris Jackson, daughter of deceased pop icon Michael Jackson, is reportedly concerned over the 20-year-old millionaire’s mental health.

A family relative told Page Six the warning signs first appeared in March when she posted a video of herself walking along the ledge of a skyscraper to Instagram. The relative compared it to Michael’s infamous stunt in 2002 where he dangled his infant son Blanket over the ledge of the fourth floor balcony at a hotel in Berlin.

“But this is worse than that because I still think Michael had control of Blanket and they weren’t nearly as high up as Paris is in this video,” the relative said. “She’s lost it. She really has.”

The now-deleted video showed Jackson nearly stumbling off the ledge before falling back into the arms of her rumored girlfriend Cara Delevingne. Jackson added in the caption “I almost died!”

“Everyone saw that video, and even though we all knew that she’s now OK, watching it was so traumatic that nobody wants to show it to either Katherine or Joe (Jackson’s grandparents),” the relative said.

A separate source told the outlet that Jackson could be heading for a “serious meltdown,” though the unnamed relative stated there are no plans for an intervention quite yet.

“It’s not happening, but everyone will regret it if she dies out there,” the relative said.

Jackson admitted in an interview with Rolling Stone back in January that she attempted to commit suicide multiple times growing up.

“[I attempted suicide] multiple times,” Paris said, admitting that the behavior of self-harm started in 2009 after Michael’s death “It was just once that it became public.”

“They always say, ‘Time heals,’ but it really doesn’t. You just get used to it,” she said of coping with Michael’s death. “I live life with the mentality of ‘OK, I lost the only thing that has ever been important to me.’ So going forward, anything bad that happens can’t be nearly as bad as what happened before. So I can handle it … I feel him with me all the time.”

The only attempt that was made public took place in 2013 when she took 20 Motrin tablets and slit her wrists.

The relative claims Jackson’s new relationship to the 25-year-old actress is what’s leading her to further dangers. The two reportedly first met at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in May 2017.

“Paris feels free, crazy and uninhibited around her female companions. It just feels right,” the relative said.