Paris Jackson Celebrates 20th Birthday With Star-Studded Party

Paris Jackson celebrated her 20th birthday on Friday night with a star-studded party in West Hollywood.

According to The Blast, singer Chris Brown, Paris Hilton and director Lee Daniels were just a few of the celebrities who showed up at the club Hyde to celebrate Jackson’s big day.

Her brother, Prince Jackson, was also there, seen talking with Ashlee Simpson and her husband, Evan Ross. Ross is the son of music legend Diana Ross, who was close to Jackson’s father, the late Michael Jackson.

Hilton also shared a photo from the party, writing, “Celebrating with the beautiful #BirthdayGirl.”

One person missing from the photos shared with the public is supermodel Cara Delevingne, who has been seen with Jackson recently. Late last month, they were caught on video in Los Angeles dancing outside a restaurant and sharing a passionate kiss.

They also shared photos of themselves watching Todd Hanyes’ Carol, a move starring Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara as women having a secret affair. Paparazzi photos showed them in London together in February.

A source told PEOPLE Magazine that they are not dating, but have just been “flirty” together.

“They have a flirty friendship, but aren’t dating or in a relationship,” a source told PEOPLE Magazine last month. “Paris is 19 years old and living her life. She has no plans to settle down any time soon.”

The photos from Jackson’s party do show her wearing a revealing outfit that put her tattoos on full display.

She reportedly has over 50 tattoos, including spiritual symbols down the center of her chest. The symbols are the chakras, representing seven centers of spiritual thought.

According to her Rolling Stone profile from last year, many of her tattoos honor her father, as well as Prince, John Lennon and David Bowie. She even had the world “MÖTLEY” tattooed on her inner lip.

“They always say, ‘Time heals,’” she told Rolling Stone. “But it really doesn’t. You just get used to it. I live life with the mentality of ‘OK, I lost the only thing that has ever been important to me.’ So going forward, anything bad that happens can’t be nearly as bad as what happened before. So I can handle it.”

Jackson is the only daughter of Michael. She has two brothers, 21-year-old Prince Michael and 16-year-old Prince Michael “Blanket” Jackson II.

