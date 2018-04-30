Pamela Gidley Fans React to Her Death

Fans are taking to social media to mourn Pamela Gidley. Pamela Gidley, the actress best known for her portrayal of Teresa Banks in the Twin Peaks prequel Fire Walk With Me, following her death at the age of 52.

On Sunday, April 29, Gidley’s family announced that the actress had died peacefully in her home in Seabrook, New Hampshire on April 16, though no cause of death has yet been given. Following the announcement, fans of the late actress are flooding social media to remember Gidley and her successful career.

“Sad to hear about this. She was very good in FWWM – I’m so glad the Missing Pieces helped flesh out more about her character and gave people one more chance to see Pamela’s talent,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“This is such sad news! She was a beautiful actress and in some of my favorite movies in the 80’s and Of course Twin Peaks Fire Walk With Me,” another fan wrote.

“Pamel Gidley RIP,” one fan wrote, praising Gidley’s roles in Strange Luck and Freefall.

Some of Gidley’s costars have also taken to social media to mourn.

“Good-bye sweet Pamela! You’ll always be in my heart,” Ray Wise wrote.

“My dear Whammy….there are no words. My heart is broken into pieces,” Sherilyn Fenn, who portrayed Audrey in Twin Peaks, wrote. “You will always be my best friend, soul sister & confident……always & forever.”

“Just found out that Pamela Gidley who played my mom in The Little Vampire, passed away. She was lovely and I’m gutted. Love to her family,” Jonathan Lipnicki wrote.

A former model, Gidley made her big screen debut in Thrashin’ opposite Josh Brolin and Sherilynn Fenn and appeared as a short-circuiting gynoid in the cult classic, Cherry 2000 alongside Melanie Griffith.

Gidley also had recurring roles in smash hits like CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, The Pretender, Skin, Tour of Duty, and Strange Luck.

Born on June 11, 1965 in Methuen, Massachusetts, Gidley was raised in Salem, New Hampshire and attended St. Joseph’s Elementary School and Presentation of Mary Academy in Methuen.

When she was 4 years old, Gidley won a New England “Little Miss Lovely” contest and worked as a model for Jordan Marsh later at age 6. She appeared on covers of Seventeen magazine and was selected as the “Most Beautiful Girl in the World” by the Wilhemina modeling agency.

The star studied acting in New York before moving to Los Angeles.

Surviving Gidley are her mother, Phyllis; brothers Glenn, Daniel and Brian; sister-in-law Darlene; and nephews and nieces Adam, Keegan, Erica and Alexis.