Margot Robbie Breaks out the Sewing Kit After Suffering Wardrobe Malfunction

I, Tonya star Margot Robbie suffered a wardrobe malfunction at the 2018 Oscars, but broke out a sewing kit and took care of the problem herself.

After finishing her appearance on the red carpet, Robbie made her way into the event but was spotted with a broken strap on her gown.

Lucklily, a member of her entourage was able to acquire a sewing kit and Robbie ended up fixing the strap herself.

“Oh, ain’t got time for that!” she quipped to PEOPLE afterwards.

Robbie was in attendance at the 2018 Academy Awards ceremony due to being nominated for Best Lead Actress in film for her starring role in I, Tonya.

While the 27-year-old Austrailian actress did not take home Oscar gold this year, her co-star in I, Tonya, Allison Janney, did. Janney picked up the award for Best Supporting Actress.

I, Tonya is a biographical film (with mockumentary-style elements) that tells the story of “figure skater Tonya Harding and her connection to the 1994 attack on her rival Nancy Kerrigan.”

Harding loves the new film, and she recently revealed her favorite line in the movie, and it is decidedly NSFW.

In a video conversation with the former ice skating star and actress Margot Robbie, who plays her in the film, Harding is asked if she has a favorite line from the movie, to which she responds, “Of course. The one that I can’t repeat.”

Robbie then asks her, “Is it when I’m yelling at the judges?“

Harding confirms and Robbie blurts out, “I don’t mind repeating it. I say, “Suck my d—,” to the judges, and it’s actually one of the few things that you didn’t say in real life.”

“I wish I could have said “Suck my d—,” Harding then quips, as reported by THR.

Additionally, the two women continued their conversation off-camera, with Robbie at one point asking Harding, “When I, Tonya screenwriter Steven Rogers reached out about the project, were you shocked? Hesitant?

Harding replied, “I was grateful that he actually came to us first, but I wasn’t going to do it. I was like, ‘I don’t want to go through this again. I’ve been through enough, and I have my son now.’”

“Michael Rosenberg, my manager, talked me into doing this possibly as closure. I was so nervous to watch it, but when I saw it, I wasn’t watching a movie about me. I was watching Margot, and then I went, ‘Oh my goodness. That’s about me,’” she then added.

Finally, Robbie asked Harding if she still keeps up with skating. “Every once in a while,” Harding said. “I’ve got to find out who’s competing and if it’s truly worth watching or if it’s going to be the same old politics.”