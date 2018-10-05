Orlando Bloom Bonds With His Grandma as She Prepares to ‘Pass Soon’

Orlando Bloom is spending time with his 98-year-old grandmother as she prepares to “pass soon.”

On Friday, the 41-year-old actor took to Twitter to share a touching tribute to his 98-year-old grandmother, Dorrie, sharing several pictures of himself by her bedside in her final days.

“Cherish the memories and moments and celebrate and respect the life,” Bloom captioned an emotional gallery of images showing himself and his grandmother. “We all smile we live we laugh and we embrace a grandmother a mother a sister an aunt a wife a girlfriend a daughter a friend a child a newborn we are born we grow old we get sick and we die this we know so love and give love.”

“98 years and I’m so glad I got to be a part of them and as I lie awake pondering and knowing that she too will pass soon now perhaps before I wake I pray I smile,” he continued. “I shed a tear or two at the memories of Sunday lunch with Yorkshire pudding (she made the best) and roast potatoes and beans from the allotment and pudding and humbugs and walks in the fields or alone the canals and knitted cardigans the love and history I am so grateful for my grandma Dorrie I love you.”

Fans were quick to offer their support, taking to the comments section with well-wishes.

“Beautiful pictures! Life is precious its all about spending our time with those we love…the little things, pictures, stories, etc. My prayers are with you and your family,” one person wrote.

“The best messages are always those that come from the heart,” another person wrote, adding “hug to your Grandmother.”

Bloom’s girlfriend, Katy Perry, joined fans in offering support, writing, “Love you angel,” in the comments.

Bloom and Perry, who had dated for roughly a year before announcing in February of 2017 that they would be “taking respectful, loving space,” recently made their debut as a couple in September at the Gala for the Global Ocean at the Opera of Monte-Carlo in Monaco. Prior to that, Perry had admitted during the American Idol season finale that she was “not single,” leading to speculation that she and Bloom had gotten back together. The couple, who remained close even after their initial split, have since been spotted vacationing together on the Greek Island of Corfu.