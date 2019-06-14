‘Orange is the New Black’ Star Lorraine Toussaint Files for Divorce From Husband Robert Michael Tomlinson

After nearly two years of marriage, Orange Is the New Black alum Lorraine Toussaint has filed for divorce from husband Robert Michael Tomlinson.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Toussaint filed papers in a Los Angeles court on Thursday, June 14 seeking a dissolution of her marriage. She is seeking spousal support from Tomlinson and has requested that the court block its ability to award support to him.

The former couple has been married since June 25, 2017, according to the documents, and despite rumors that they share a teenage daughter named Samara, they do not have any children together.

The 59-year-old has long been at the center of rumors that she is married to a man named Michael Zane, though she dispelled the false reports during an April appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

“I have a real husband and an Internet husband,” she joked. “My Internet husband is Micah Zane. I’ve been married to Micah Zane for many, many years now. When I take Micah Zane off the Internet, he comes back on. My real husband is Michael Tomlinson.”

When Rippa asked why people believe she is linked to the made-up Micah Zane, Toussaint claimed it was “because everyone writes that. It’s on the Internet that I’m married to Micah Zane…I actually call my real husband Micah Zane sometimes.”

The actress’ filing comes just one month after Toussaint’s latest television series, The Village, was canceled after one season. It also comes just two months ahead of the seventh and final season premiere of Orange Is the New Black, on which she portrayed inmate Yvonne ‘Vee’ Parker in Season 2.

An inmate at Litchfield Penitentiary, Vee began a season-long reign over the female inmates, gathering a group of girls, including Suzanne Warren and briefly her adoptive daughter Taystee, to do her dirty work, becoming a fierce rival of Red. Her manipulative ways ultimately led to her own demise, however, and after losing her inmate family, she is killed after being hit by a car driven by Rosa during her escape from prison.

The role as the season’s main antagonist earned her a Critics’ Choice Television Award For Best Supporting Actress In A Drama and a SAG Award For Outstanding Performance By An Ensemble In A Comedy Series.

Orange Is the New Black Season 7 premieres on Netflix on Friday, July 26. Seasons 1-6 are currently available for streaming.