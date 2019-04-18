One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson Breaks Silence After Sister Felicite’s Death

Louis Tomlinson broke his silence for the first time since the sudden passing of his sister Félicité Tomlinson.

The One Direction member took to social media Wednesday to share a message of gratitude with fans as he works on new music.

“Just wanted to thank everyone for their lovely words over the past couple of weeks,” he wrote on social media. “Back in the studio today to vocal something I wrote a few months ago. Sending you all loads of love x.”

The message comes over a month since Félicité, also known as Fizzy, passed away on March 14 at the age of 18, just one day after suffering a heart attack and collapsing in her London apartment.

According to reports at the time, the fashion designer was pronounced dead at the scene after an ambulance responded and paramedics attempted to revive her.

Fans of the singer responded to his social media message sending loves of love and support his way.

“Sending love to you and the family mate! Great to hear you are back in the studio :),” One Twitter user wrote.

“Love you so much, can’t wait to hear what you’ve been working on!” another user commented.

“We are so proud of you! take all the time you need. sending you lots of love!” another fan wrote.

“Our king! You’re back. Hope you’re fine[heart emoji] We’ll always be here for you baby. We love you so so so much,” a fourth fan commented.

Félicité’s death comes just two years after their mother, Johannah Deaking died of leukemia at the age of 43.

“Johannah was first and foremost a truly amazing mother to seven children, whose individual talents and success are testament to the principles and beliefs she instilled in them,” her husband, Dan Deakin, told Us Weekly at the time.

Tomlinson was set to perform on the BBC1 charity show Comedy Relief on the day of Félicité’s death, where he was going to perform his single, “Two of Us,’ inspired by his late mother.

“You’ll never know how much I miss you/The day that they took you, I wish it was me instead,” Tomlinson sings in the song. “But you once told me don’t give up/You can do it day by day/And diamonds they don’t turn to dust or fade away.”

“It was something I needed to get off my chest. I used to lean on my mum for a lot of things — anytime I needed advice on something she would be the first call I made,” the singer said of writing the single, adding he had a difficult time sharing the single with his sisters.