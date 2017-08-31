O.J. Simpson’s Former Prison Guard Speaks out, Allegedly Had White Supremacist Confrontation

It was recently announced that O.J. Simpson would be released from prison on parole, and now his former guard is firing back at claims that Simpson made about him.

Up Next: O.J. Simpson Granted Parole

During his parole hearing, Simpson called Jeffrey Felix a "complete fraud" and made fun of his mullet-style haircut. Felix, a former guard at Lovelock Correctional Center said he was offended by the comments, as reported by The Daily Mail.

Simpson was making comments about Felix to the parole board because Felix made many claims about Simpson in a tell-all book, like that he and Simpson were close friends while he worked at Lovelock and that he even once saved the former sports star from a white supremacist who tried to physically harm him.

"I mean, you see that mullet and how his hair is dyed right? You don't buy credibility from people who are like that, who even look like that," said Malcolm LaVergne, Simpson's lawyer.

"I'm starting the process right now of getting his pension stripped. So let's see how he likes that when he sees the consequences of his actions right now. So I'm just going to yank his pension benefits," LaVergne told the parole board.

More: Khloe Kardashian Gets Trolled on Instagram After O.J. Simpson Is Granted Parole

"I'm p***** off. I stuck up for the guy and I heard that he actually liked my book. I told the truth, I could have made it real crazy and said he had homosexual experiences in jail but I didn't do that. How could he say that about me on live TV? I was his friend," Felix fired back.

After a unanimous ruling from the parole board, Simpson will be eligible to be released from prison on Oct. 1st where he's been serving a sentence for robbery.