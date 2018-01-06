OJ Simpson Eyeing $100 Million Lawsuit Against Casino

O.J. Simpson is pursuing a huge lawsuit against the casino he was thrown out of back in November, especially after they announced that it was a lifetime ban.

Simpson was removed from The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 8 for his allegedly drunken and disorderly conduct. He was furious at the insult, and the unwanted media attention it put on him. Many of Simpson’s old detractors took shots at him at the time.

Simpson wasn’t arrested over the incident. The staff at the bar reportedly called security after he became “disruptive,” and a few glasses were broken. However, reports say he was perfectly pleasant to the security guards who walked him to the door, and no police were called. The next day, The Cosmopolitan announced that the ban was effective for life, leading to the new lawsuit.

Malcolm LaVergne, Simpson’s lawyer told TMZ that the infamous athlete will seek at least $100 million, claiming the casino, “singled out Mr. Simpson amongst his non-African American friends and subsequently expelled him for what turned out to be a fake reason while he peacefully visited the Cosmopolitan.”

Never know who you are going to see in Vegas…. yep, OJ Simpson pic.twitter.com/ginaBY6zwk — Brian Munz (@BrianMunzTSN) November 9, 2017

Simpson has had a hard time keeping a low profile since his release from prison. Many reports have surfaced of Simpson turning up drunkenly at bars, casinos and hotels, each one as controversial as the last.