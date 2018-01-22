‘OITNB’ Star Lea DeLaria Says Casey Affleck Should Not Present at Oscars

One of the stars of Netflix hit Orange Is the New Black does not want to see Casey Affleck present at 2018 Academy Awards.

Lea DeLaria, who plays Carrie “Big Boo” Black on the hit Netflix series, was recently asked by TMZ if she thinks Affleck, who won the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in Manchester by the Sea, should be allowed to come back and present to this year’s nominees.

“Absolutely not… I have no problem saying that about Casey Affleck,” DeLaria says in the video.

Winners of the Best Actor award have traditionally been invited to present the award for Best Actress the following year.

The interviewer continued by asking DeLaria if she thinks all men who have been accused of sexual misconduct should be banned from award shows. DeLaria calmly addressed the camera and gave a statement, with some expletives.

“I’m going to be very clear. What I hate is how everyone talks about how it affects men when women have been raped and sexually molested through their entire lives. Nobody seems to be talking about what’s going on with the women,” she continued. “I don’t give a f—k about Casey Affleck…”

Affleck was sued by two women for sexual harassment in 2010. Both cases were settled out of court for an undisclosed amount.