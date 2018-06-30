‘The Office’ Actor Hugh Dane’s Cause of Death Revealed

After Hugh Dane, an actor best known for his role as Hank the security guard on The Office, passed away on May 16 at the age of 75, the cause of his death has been released.

On Friday, the cause of Dane’s death was determined to be pancreatic cancer, according to the death certificate released by TMZ. His time of death was 10:56 p.m. at his Los Angeles home.

Videos by PopCulture.com

His passing was not confirmed until June 4, when the Los Angeles Inner City Cultural Center, a nonprofit Dane had previously volunteered at, announced a memorial service would take place on June 9.

Actor Rainn Wilson, who played Dwight Schrute on the show, retweeted the service’s announcement and wrote “RIP Hugh Dane, aka Hank the security guard. He was one of the greats. So kind, funny, talented. We will all miss him.”

Steve Carell, who playe Michael Scott, followed suit shortly after, writing “What a terrific guy.”

Dane appeared on 22 episodes of the hit comedy series, first on the 2005 episode “Halloween” and finally in the episode “A.A.R.M.”

His acting career first began with a role in the 1989 video game It Came from the Desert, and went on to star in small roles on television shows like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Friends, Boy Meets World, Girls Meets World and Sister Sister.

He continued to act all the way up through 2017, appearing in The Carmichael Show, The Mayor and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Fans of The Office mourned the loss of the cast member at the time.

“RIP Hank the Security Guard,” a fan wrote on Twitter upon hearing the news. “Your services to Duner (sic) Mifflin will never be forgotten.”

“Hugh Dane is a great name (whether chosen or given),” wrote another. “I loved his subtlety, and I’ll never forget the scene when Dwight and Clark loaded a comatose Stanley into a car, and as they finished, Dwight waved to a bored, onlooking Hank. Brilliant moment of comedy.”

Dane’s death was unfortunately one of many in the entertainment world to take place in the past few months. Of those included CNN personality and celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, who was found dead in a hotel room in Kaysersberg, France on June 9.

The death was later determined to be a suicide. His body was reportedly cremated in France before traveling back to the United States.

“Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did,” Bourdain’s girlfriend Asia Argento wrote shortly after the news broke. ” His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds.”

“He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated,” she continued. “My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine.”