Notre Dame Cathedral Fire: The Royal Family Is ‘Utterly Heartbroken’

The British Royal Family is “utterly heartbroken” following the Notre Dame Cathedral fire.

In a message sent to French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, just hours after officials declared the blaze at the historic 13th century cathedral extinguished, Queen Elizabeth sent her condolences to the people of France and expressed hers and the Royal Family’s heartbreak at the devastating loss.

“Prince Philip and I have been deeply saddened to see the images of the fire which has engulfed Notre-Dame Cathedral,” the monarch said. “I extend my sincere admiration to the emergency services who have risked their lives to try to save this important national monument. My thoughts and prayers are with those who worship at the Cathedral and all of France at this difficult time.”

Prince Charles also offered Parisians his sympathy, writing in a statement that Notre Dame is “a treasure for all mankind.”

“I realize only too well what a truly special significance the Cathedral holds at the heart of your nation; but also for us all outside France it represents one of the greatest architectural achievements of Western Civilization,” he wrote. “It is a treasure for all mankind and, as such, to witness its destruction in this most dreadful conflagration is a shattering tragedy, the unbearable pain of which we all share.”

“Cher Monsieur le Président, our hearts go out to you and the people of France more than you can ever know, especially in view of our experience with the devastating fire at Windsor Castle twenty-seven years ago,” he continued. “We send you our most profound sympathy, however inadequate that may be.”

Having first broken out at around 6:30 p.m. local time Monday, the fire ravaged the historic monument, prompting hundreds of firefighters to battle blaze well into Tuesday morning, when it was officially declared extinguished.

Although nobody was killed in the blaze, which is believed to have been sparked by ongoing renovation work, two police officers and one firefighter were injured, and three “holes” were left in the vaulted ceiling. The famous spiral also collapsed, though the building has been deemed “structurally sound.”

Often referred to as the heart of Paris, the landmark building, situated on an island in the Seine River, will be rebuilt, according to Macron, who stood outside the still-burning structure on Monday night and addressed the people of France.

Currently, hundreds of millions of dollars have been pledged to the rebuilding cause, and a public fundraising drive opened Tuesday morning in France.