Noah Cyrus Claims Fan Stole Her Belongings During Meet and Greet

One fan of Noah Cyrus walked away with more than just a picture and good memories following a recent meet and greet.

The singer, 18, took to her Instagram Story following her Monday night show at Irving Plaza in New York to apologize for not being “100 percent there” during her meet and greet, revealing that a fan managed to swipe her credit card from her purse.

“Everyone is saying shit about my meet and greet. My f–ing credit card and license got stolen out of my bag, so I’m sorry if I wasn’t 100 percent there during my meet and greet,” Cyrus said. “I got my s– stolen. It’s a normal reaction from somebody.”

The singer, who is currently on her Good Cry Tour, went on to reveal just how dedicated she is to fans.

“Not only did that happen, but my top literally fell off of my body as a fan hugged me. So I ran back to the room and changed as fast as I could so I could get back and meet every single fan,” she explained. “Not only do I do that, but I go out after the show and meet every fan.”

Cyrus has been down on her luck lately, revealing last month that she and 21-year-old rapper Lil Xan had broken up after he accused her of cheating on him.

“Im heartbroken and confused,” the 18-year-old pop singer wrote on Instagram alongside a screenshot from a text conversation she had with her ex.

On his own social media, Lil Xan was more candid about things.

“I’ve just been informed that basically it’s all fake and I’m being used,” he said. “So f— it. I guess I was just being used. I thought I was in love but whatever. I’ll take that L. Heartbreak soldier; thanks Noah. Hope the song does well.”

The rapper later confessed during an appearance on Complex’s Open Late with Peter Rosenberg that their breakup was largely his fault and that he “f–ed everything up.”

Following the break up, the 18-year-old teamed up with clothing line Pizzaslime and jokingly put a bottle of her tears up for sale with the price tag of $12,000. The product, which was revealed to be a joke, was part of a play on her new song, “Good Cry.”

“This is approximately 12 tears made by Noah Cyrus as a result of sadness,” the fake product’s description read. “Human digestion of these tears is not suggested cause tears are generally pretty salty and that would just be super f—ing weird if you drank someone else’s tears.”

The product was convincing enough to cause several people to pitch in to a GoFundMe to purchase the bottle, prompting Cyrus’ team to issue an official statement clarifying that it wasn’t real.