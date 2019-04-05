Nipsey Hussle’s Brother Recounts Arriving at Murder Scene and Attempting to Save Rapper

Nipsey Hussle’s brother attempted to save the rapper upon arriving at the scene of his murder, and he recently opened up and recounted those tragic moments.

Samiel Asghedom spoke with the Los Angeles Times on Thursday and revealed that after his brother was shot outside The Marathon Clothing store on Sunday he called 911 and was guided through CPR by the operator.

Eventually paramedics arrived on the scene and took over. Sadly, Hussle’s gunshot wounds were too severe and he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The suspected shooter, Eric Holder, was arrested days later and remains in police custody at this time. He has reportedly entered a plea of not guilty in his first court appearance.

Eric Holder, the suspected killer of Nipsey Hussle, has been arrested and is in police custody. Thank you to both our community for the heightened awareness/vigilance, and our partners at @LASDHQ. pic.twitter.com/0zujy89Yfm — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 2, 2019

Following the news of Hussle’s death, many of his peers and fans turned up to express their sorrow over his loss.

“F—. My whole energy is just at a low right now hearing this. We just linked for the first time in years and said we were gonna do a new song this summer cause it had been too long,” fellow rapper Drake wrote in an Instagram post.

“You were having the best run and I was so happy watching from distance fam nobody ever talks down on your name you were a real one to your people and to the rest of us. I’m only doing this here cause I want the world to know I saw you as a man of respect and a don. Rest easy my g,” he added.

“That was tough. Obviously surprised a lot of people,” Golden Gate Warriors player Steph Curry said when asked about Hussle’s death after a game the same day as the shootiing.

“I got to know him last year and had a great conversation about who he was as a person, what he stood for, what his message was, how he tried to inspire people considering where he grew up and how he turned that into something extremely powerful, represented an entire city,” he continued.

“Definitely a sad, sad, tragic event. Send prayers to his family, his community, to Lauren London, hopefully, they stay strong through this, it’s tough. You know, senseless crimes that don’t need to happen, especially with a guy who was doing what he was doing,” Curry concluded.

Hussle is survived by two children and his girlfriend, actress Lauren London.